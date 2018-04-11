Rooftop lounge throwing party to welcome warm weather

On Friday, April 27, celebrate the arrival of spring weather by heading to a ritzy rooftop party.

Stratus, an outdoor bar and lounge located on top of Hotel Monaco in Old City, is throwing its annual Spring Awakening bash from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Attendees can raise a glass to the warm months ahead, while mingling and dancing.

There will be two DJs and a seven-piece band at the party. Worldtown Soundsystem will play "high-energy, live, house music that fuses electronic dance with global rhythms."

To join the party, pay a $10 cover at the door.

Friday, April 27

8 p.m. to 2 a.m. | $10 cover

Stratus Rooftop Lounge

433 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

