Rooftop lounge throwing party to welcome warm weather

Drink, dance and mingle at Spring Awakening

By Sinead Cummings
On Friday, April 27, celebrate the arrival of spring weather by heading to a ritzy rooftop party.

Stratus, an outdoor bar and lounge located on top of Hotel Monaco in Old City, is throwing its annual Spring Awakening bash from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Attendees can raise a glass to the warm months ahead, while mingling and dancing.

There will be two DJs and a seven-piece band at the party. Worldtown Soundsystem will play "high-energy, live, house music that fuses electronic dance with global rhythms."

To join the party, pay a $10 cover at the door.

Sinead Cummings
