Rooftop lounge throwing party to welcome warm weather

April 11, 2018
On Friday, April 27, celebrate the arrival of spring weather by heading to a ritzy rooftop party.
Stratus, an outdoor bar and lounge located on top of Hotel Monaco in Old City, is throwing its annual Spring Awakening bash from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Attendees can raise a glass to the warm months ahead, while mingling and dancing.
There will be two DJs and a seven-piece band at the party. Worldtown Soundsystem will play "high-energy, live, house music that fuses electronic dance with global rhythms."
To join the party, pay a $10 cover at the door.
Friday, April 27
8 p.m. to 2 a.m. | $10 cover
Stratus Rooftop Lounge
433 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106