Investigation Homicide
081717_NautilusBLVD Source/Google Street View

200 block of Nautilus Blvd. in Lacey Township.

August 17, 2017

Authorities probe possible family murder-suicide in South Jersey

Investigation Homicide Ocean County Police
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

Investigators in Lacey Township are working to piece together the sequence of events the led to the death of a husband and wife, their child and the family dog at their home on Wednesday afternoon.

Ocean County prosecutors said Thursday that police responded to the residence at 212 Nautilus Boulevard around 4 p.m. for a report of a suspicious event.

A 48-year-old woman; her son, 7; and a male Welsch Corgi dog were all found dead inside the residence. Their identities were not immediately revealed.

The husband, 51, died of self-inflicted injuries after he was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, said Ocean County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Al Della Fave.

A neighbor who spoke to the Asbury Park Press said the man who lived at the home had recently been laid off from his job.

Della Fave said updates will be provided as soon as definitive information becomes available.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

081617DougPederson

Eagles 53-man roster projection after three weeks of training camp

Protests

01-0812316_Rizzo_Carroll.jpg

BLM: 'We're tearing the Rizzo statue down and it's coming down soon'

Police

08152017_OCNJ_Seagull

Conflicting stories in Ocean City police probe of man's fatal attack on seagull

Heart Health

Almonds

Penn State researchers find handful of almonds a day could boost 'good cholesterol'

Escapes

Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.