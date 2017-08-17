Authorities probe possible family murder-suicide in South Jersey

Investigators in Lacey Township are working to piece together the sequence of events the led to the death of a husband and wife, their child and the family dog at their home on Wednesday afternoon.

Ocean County prosecutors said Thursday that police responded to the residence at 212 Nautilus Boulevard around 4 p.m. for a report of a suspicious event.

A 48-year-old woman; her son, 7; and a male Welsch Corgi dog were all found dead inside the residence. Their identities were not immediately revealed.

The husband, 51, died of self-inflicted injuries after he was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, said Ocean County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Al Della Fave.

A neighbor who spoke to the Asbury Park Press said the man who lived at the home had recently been laid off from his job.

Della Fave said updates will be provided as soon as definitive information becomes available.