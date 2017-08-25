Find bacon everything at bacon festival on Bacon Day

What better way to celebrate International Bacon Day than by eating massive amounts of bacon at a bacon festival?

On Sept. 2, head to Atlantic City to indulge in bacon dishes and bacon cocktails from noon to 8 p.m.

Food trucks, local restaurants and other vendors will be set up in Ducktown Tavern's outdoor space. Pay-as-you-go for all food & drink at the festival.

The exact lineup of vendors will be announced soon.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Noon to 8 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Ducktown Tavern

2400 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City, NJ



