Find bacon everything at bacon festival on Bacon Day

August 25, 2017
What better way to celebrate International Bacon Day than by eating massive amounts of bacon at a bacon festival?
On Sept. 2, head to Atlantic City to indulge in bacon dishes and bacon cocktails from noon to 8 p.m.
Food trucks, local restaurants and other vendors will be set up in Ducktown Tavern's outdoor space. Pay-as-you-go for all food & drink at the festival.
The exact lineup of vendors will be announced soon.
Saturday, Sept. 2
Noon to 8 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Ducktown Tavern
2400 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City, NJ