August 25, 2017

Find bacon everything at bacon festival on Bacon Day

Drooling yet?

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

What better way to celebrate International Bacon Day than by eating massive amounts of bacon at a bacon festival?

On Sept. 2, head to Atlantic City to indulge in bacon dishes and bacon cocktails from noon to 8 p.m.

Food trucks, local restaurants and other vendors will be set up in Ducktown Tavern's outdoor space. Pay-as-you-go for all food & drink at the festival. 

The exact lineup of vendors will be announced soon.

Ducktown Bacon Festival

Saturday, Sept. 2
Noon to 8 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Ducktown Tavern
2400 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City, NJ


Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

