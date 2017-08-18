Bad For You - Jack Link’s A.M. Breakfast Jerky

If you eat meat, there’s a good chance that you probably enjoy some jerky now and then. (If you don’t eat meat, there’s a good chance this whole article will be abhorrent to you.)



Whether it’s as an on-the-go treat, a quick shot of protein or one of the essential food groups for doomsday preppers, jerky’s rising popularity is one of the snack world’s biggest success stories of the past 10 years.

Jerky is as pure meat as you can get, getting rid of all that lame non-meat stuff like water that always holds meat back from its true meat potential. Jerky is for those who need meat now and don’t care if they have to chew it like gum for 16 minutes in order to swallow it; for those who are hungry for a months-old piece of dried cow that will also cut your gums up a little.

Not only can jerky be prepared in an almost endless amount of ways, the best part is that you can make it from pretty much any animal. Sure, there’s beef jerky and turkey jerky, but the real fun is the more exotic jerky, the Super Black Market Jerky. If you know the right people, you can get jerky anything.