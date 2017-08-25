Animals Seals
shark wounded seal Marine Mammal Stranding Center/Courtesy

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine is caring for a young seal found wounded from a shark bite.

August 25, 2017

'Badly shark-bitten' young seal undergoing treatment after being found along N.J. beach

Animals Seals New Jersey Jersey Shore Marine Mammal Stranding Center Wildlife Sharks
By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

A young gray seal is now being cared for after it was found suffering from lacerations believed to be caused by a shark earlier this week.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, New Jersey, said in a Facebook post that it received a call from officials at Sandy Hook Gateway Park on Wednesday regarding a yearling female who appeared "badly shark-bitten."

Officials were able to treat her for "multiple wounds." It is believed to be the same seal that rangers saw in Brigantine and Sandy Hook throughout the summer.

The seal will be held and treated until she is ready to return to the ocean, which could "take several months."

Donations to the organization for food, treatment or repairs to its seal room, which they are in the midst of and recently found to be "extensive and costly," are encouraged.

081816_Madej_Carroll.jpg

Patricia Madej

patricia@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Plunger Bike Lane

Why more than 50 plungers mysteriously appeared along a Center City street

Phillies

AP_17236019408384.jpg

Rhys Hoskins asks unselfish question, then annihilates baseball, continues setting Phillies records

Game Of Thrones

Kristian Nairn

DJ Kristian 'Hodor' Nairn isn't holding the door for 'Game of Thrones' (he’s too busy partying)

Military

Raven Rock

Here's the gigantic, not-so-secret Pennsylvania bunker 'where nuclear war in the U.S. would begin'

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.