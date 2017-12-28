December 28, 2017

Barnes introduces family-orientated ways to experience the collection

Masterpieces by Van Gogh, Matisse, Picasso and more famous artists hang in the museum

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Programs
Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia.

The Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia.

The Barnes Foundation on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway is launching two new family-friendly programs in 2018.

Parents with young kids can view the impressionist, post-impressionist and early modern paintings that hang in the museum with little ones in tow.

Both programs begin in January, offering something to do when it's too cold to play outside but kids (or parents!) don't want to be cooped up at home.

Stroller Tours

On the second Thursday of each month, beginning Jan. 11, the Barnes will host Stroller Tours.

The 45-minute guided tour through the museum is open to parents and caretakers with babies up to 18 months in a stroller or carrier. The aim is to make visiting the museum less stressful for art-lover parents.

The Barnes can accommodate single or tandem strollers but not side-by-side strollers because of the small galleries.

Second Thursday of each month beginning Jan. 11
10:30-11:15 a.m. | Adults $10; babies free
Barnes Foundation
2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 278-7000

Barnes Toddler Time

Children age 2 to 4 are invited to the Barnes for storytime, arts  and crafts and movement activities on the third Thursday of each month.

While playing and making friends, the toddlers will be introduced to the Barnes impressive collection.

There are two sessions: 10-10:45 a.m. or 11-11:45 a.m.

Third Thursday of each month beginning Jan. 18
10-10:45 a.m. or 11-11:45 a.m. | Toddlers $5; adults free
Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

