Beer creates more than $150 million in Philly wages

A new study shows that all the new breweries you're seeing in Philadelphia are having a pretty tangible effect on the city's economy.

The study, released Tuesday by the Beer Institute and the National Beer Wholesalers Association, found the beer industry creates about 2.23 million jobs and contributes more than $350 billion nationally.

Using the study's interactive data, we narrowed down beer's annual impact on just the three congressional districts that cover Philadelphia (Pennsylvania's 1st, 2nd and 13th).

(Note: These districts all extend into the suburbs somewhat, such as the 1st into Chester, so these numbers aren't precisely representative of Philadelphia city proper.)

Here's what the numbers say about the annual direct economic output in Philly:

• $159 million in wages

• $389 million in economic output (brewing, wholesale and retailing)

• 5,043 jobs

Those numbers don't include other indirect spending and suppliers' economic impact. Factoring in those numbers for those three districts, and the numbers jump to $547 million in wages, nearly $1.7 billion in output and 11,287 jobs.

So thank you beer: for spurring the economy and being delicious.