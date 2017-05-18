Philly's ever-growing beer scene gains another brewery

A new brewery will open in Northern Liberties this summer.

Wissahickon Brewing Co. recently opened its doors, Yards is holding its last few events on Delaware Avenue as it prepares to move to a bigger space, Iron Hill Brewery has its sights set on a Market Street spot, and that's only a small sample of Philly's ever-growing beer scene.

On Thursday, June 1, Urban Village Brewery will open in The Schmidt's Commons.

The spot will feature craft beer – with a focus on IPAs and stouts – and brick-oven pizza. One creative brew at the new brewery is Sour Beets, which has an "awesome purple color and earthy taste," according to its description.

The beer and food menus will change seasonally.

Urban Village Brewery's bar will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., while the kitchen will be open until midnight Sundays through Wednesdays and until 1 a.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.

Opening Thursday, June 1

11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily

The Schmidt's Commons

1001 N. Second St.

(267) 687-1961