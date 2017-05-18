Openings Breweries
May 18, 2017

Philly's ever-growing beer scene gains another brewery

Urban Village Brewery to open in Northern Liberties

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

A new brewery will open in Northern Liberties this summer.

Wissahickon Brewing Co. recently opened its doors, Yards is holding its last few events on Delaware Avenue as it prepares to move to a bigger space, Iron Hill Brewery has its sights set on a Market Street spot, and that's only a small sample of Philly's ever-growing beer scene.

On Thursday, June 1, Urban Village Brewery will open in The Schmidt's Commons.

RELATED: Tickets available for Philly Beer Week's Opening Tap

The spot will feature craft beer – with a focus on IPAs and stouts – and brick-oven pizza. One creative brew at the new brewery is Sour Beets, which has an "awesome purple color and earthy taste," according to its description.

The beer and food menus will change seasonally.

Urban Village Brewery's bar will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., while the kitchen will be open until midnight Sundays through Wednesdays and until 1 a.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.

Urban Village Brewery

Opening Thursday, June 1
11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily
The Schmidt's Commons
1001 N. Second St.
(267) 687-1961

Sinead Cummings

