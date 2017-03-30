Food & Drink Beer Gardens
11092015_cira_green3_BRT Credit/www.brandywinerealty.com

The Cira Green at Cira Centre South: the view looking east to Center City.

March 30, 2017

Beer garden to debut at Philly's first 'elevated park' in April

Here's your new go-to spot on Friday nights

Food & Drink Beer Gardens Philadelphia Summer Pop-Up Garden Outdoors Wine Beers Cocktails University City Spring
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

A new pop-up beer garden is coming to Philly this spring. It will be located at Cira Green, Philly's first "elevated park," which opened in 2015.

Located 95 feet above street level, the outdoor green space in University City offers sweeping views of the Philly skyline.

The beer garden, hosted by World Cafe Live, will be open Friday nights from April 21 through June 23.

There will be beer, cider and wine to drink. Plus, there will be a limited-release keg tapped each Friday and a specialty cocktail.

Here's the complete list of dates:

April 21
April 28
May 5
May 12
May 19
May 26
June 2
June 9
June 16
June 23

Only those 21-plus will be allowed at the beer garden. It will be open 5-9 p.m.

Cira Green is located above the Cira Centre South parking garage at 129 S. 30th St.

Rooftop Beer Garden at Cira Green

Fridays from April 21 through June 23
5-9 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go; must be 21 to enter
Cira Green
129 S. 30th St.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Education

051982017_kid_sinner_PV

Fidget spinners: learning aid or just the latest distraction in school?

Sixers

051517_Brown-Lottery_AP

Everything you need to know about the NBA Draft Lottery: Sixers edition

Philly Beer Week

Beer Week

Philly really did put "Beer Week" on the global map

LGBT

05182017_sharron_cooks_LI

Philly LGBT commission chair forced out for 'attacks' on fellow members

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.