Beer garden to debut at Philly's first 'elevated park' in April

A new pop-up beer garden is coming to Philly this spring. It will be located at Cira Green, Philly's first "elevated park," which opened in 2015.

Located 95 feet above street level, the outdoor green space in University City offers sweeping views of the Philly skyline.

The beer garden, hosted by World Cafe Live, will be open Friday nights from April 21 through June 23.

There will be beer, cider and wine to drink. Plus, there will be a limited-release keg tapped each Friday and a specialty cocktail.

Here's the complete list of dates:

• April 21

• April 28

• May 5

• May 12

• May 19

• May 26

• June 2

• June 9

• June 16

• June 23

Only those 21-plus will be allowed at the beer garden. It will be open 5-9 p.m.

Cira Green is located above the Cira Centre South parking garage at 129 S. 30th St.



