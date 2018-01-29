Best moments from another weird but wonderful Super Bowl media day (which the Eagles absolutely owned)

After watching the Patriots portion of Super Bowl Opening Night (formerly known as media day) and nearly falling asleep, it was time for the Philadelphia Eagles to take the stage. But before I even had time to get a cup of coffee to help me wake, the Birds took care of raising the energy level for me.

Without Rob Gronkowski to save them, the Pats didn't stand a chance.

From dog masks being worn by interviewers and players alike to Lane Johnson's sunglasses, and from Doug Pederson's fascination with J.B. Smoove to Julie Ertz's now-world-famous tacos, the Eagles provided enough entertainment for everyone.

Unfortunately, it was after 10 p.m. in Philadelphia by the time they came out – that's just one of several reasons why having this event in primetime doesn't make much sense. But don't worry if you missed it. We've got you covered with all the highlights from the entire night.





