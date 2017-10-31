What to do if your dog has a seizure

Over the weekend, "Real Housewives of New York City" star Bethenny Frankel lost her 17-year-old dog "Cookie" after she suffered multiple seizures.

But before Cookie died, Frankel raised an important question for all dog owners: What should one do if their pup begins having a seizure?

As US Weekly reports, Frankel took to her Instagram story on Saturday night when her dog first began convulsing.

“Do I take her to a vet? What do I do?” she asked, according to the tabloid. “My daughter’s watching this and we have to do something. The vet is 40 minutes away… I’m in a bad place.”

Frankel and her daughter were eventually able to get Cookie to the veterinarian, but she said on Twitter Monday that the dog suffered two more seizures overnight and passed away.

If you find yourself in a situation like Frankel's, what should you do for your dog?

According to WebMD, it's important to stay calm when a dog begins having a seizure. You'll want to resist your first urge to move the animal, according to PetFinder.

Instead, try and move any dangerous objects around the dog that it might hurt itself on out of the way. If you must move your pet, do so by lightly dragging it by its hind legs. Don't touch the dog's face or mouth, as it could bite you.

If the seizure lasts for more than two minutes, your dog is at risk of overheating, and you should try and cool it off by turning on a fan or putting its paws in cool water.

As soon as the seizure is over, call your veterinarian. If a dog has multiple seizures in a row or a seizure that lasts more than five minutes, you should treat it as an emergency and it's time to take your pet to the vet immediately.

Dogs get seizures for a number of reasons, including low and high blood sugar, after eating poison and even due to brain cancer. But you should always consult your veterinarian instead of trying to diagnose your pet yourself.

You can find a list of symptoms of dog seizures here.