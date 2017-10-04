Food & Drink Cocktails
October 04, 2017

Rosenbach hosting Edgar Allan Poe reading on Friday the 13th

Event is part of the museum's Bibliococktails Series

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

On Friday the 13th this October, embrace the creepy with a reading of Edgar Allan Poe's "The Raven" at the Rosenbach Museum & Library.

Cocktails from Quaker City Mercantile will be on-hand to warm you from the inside out when Poe's words become too chilling.

The drink's recipe is shrouded in mystery, but we do know it's called "Nepenthe."

The event is part of the Rosenbach's Bibliococktails Series, which takes place on the second Friday of the month and celebrates great literature and great libations.

Tickets are $30 per person, and seating is limited.

On Friday, Oct. 13, the exhibit "Frankenstein & Dracula" will also open at the museum.

Bibliococktails: Edgar Allan Poe’s "The Raven"

Friday, Oct. 13
6-8 p.m. | $30 per person
The Rosenbach Museum & Library
2008 Delancey Place

