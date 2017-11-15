Biden and Lady Gaga will create trauma centers for sexual assault victims

Former Vice President Joe Biden and musician Lady Gaga announced they will join forces to open trauma centers for sexual assault victims.

Reports of the collaboration are circulating after Biden appeared onstage alongside his wife, former second lady Jill Biden, at the 27th annual “Glamour’s” Women of the Year Summit, which celebrated inspiring female leaders of 2017.

Biden said he and Gaga want to set up centers where women can receive long-term help.

“We finally are recognizing the long-term impacts on the health of women and men who’ve been abused. It’s the next great frontier I want to be a part of,” he said.

Biden and Gaga most recently teamed up for a sexual assault PSA last month in the midst of the growing sexual assault accusations against Harvey Weinstein and others.

Entertainment Weekly reported that the centers are still in the very early phases of development, and no details are yet known on what exactly they will look like.

The pair’s work together dates back to the 2016 Academy Awards, when Biden introduced Gaga’s performance of “‘Til It Happens To You,” which featured 50 survivors of sexual assault on stage.

During the Women of the Year Summit discussion, Biden also spoke out against Weinstein and praised the bravery of victims who have spoken out against the public figures accused of misconduct.

“[Weinstein] should spend some time in jail as an old dinosaur,” Biden said, according to EW.

“This is about the abuse of power … We’re on the cusp of a fundamentally changing culture. Women hold up half the sky and, guess what, it’s time this ends.”