In this Nov. 21, 2016, file photo, Billy Joel performs at Madison Square Garden in New York. Joel performed at the arena on Aug. 21, 2017, with a yellow Star of David sewn to his sport coat.

October 23, 2017

Billy Joel shows off stellar Bruce Springsteen impression on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

Looks like famed musician Billy Joel has had a few tries at perfecting his impression of rocker Bruce Springsteen.

Joel showed off the hidden talent on a recent episode of ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" as he and the late-night host discussed "Springsteen on Broadway," which they had both seen just the night before.

Upon hearing that Joel was in the audience, Kimmel said on Thursday's episode that he was sure that the award-winning pianist would come out as Springsteen's surprise guest, though Joel said there would be "no special guest appearances" during the show's run.

Kimmel, who took his show to the Brooklyn Academy of Music throughout last week, also asked Joel's favorite Springsteen song.

Joel quickly turned to guest musician Paul Shaffer to play the chords to The Boss' "Meeting Across the River" off of the 1975 album "Born to Run" while he imitated the New Jersey icon. 

"It's a very atmospheric Springsteen song," Joel said.


Joel, who confirmed that he would be extending his Madison Square Garden residency, where he's played more than 90 shows, joked that he and Springsteen should swap venues.

"We talked about it with Bruce last night," Joel said. "I said, 'Why don't we switch off once in a while? You come do the Garden and I'll do your gig for a few days.' I think we're both making the same amount of money based on what the ticket price is."

"Springsteen on Broadway" will run at New York's Walter Kerr Theatre until early February

Check out Joel's performance of "Miami 2017 (Seen the Lights Go Out on Broadway)" on last week's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" below:



