December 18, 2017

Boathouse Row will put on a festive light show leading up to Christmas

The houses will glow with red, green, gold and silver lights

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Light Show
Carroll - Snow in Philadelphia Boathouse Row Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Boathouse Row

On the days leading up to Christmas, Philly's iconic Boathouse Row will put on a festive light show each evening. 

There will be a five-minute show at the top of each hour beginning at 6 p.m., from Wednesday, Dec. 20 through Monday, Dec. 25. The houses will glow with red, green, gold and silver lights.

RELATED: Comcast holiday Spectacular is a tradition for many familiesWhat to expect at "A Longwood Christmas" this year | "Merry Christmas" or "Happy Holidays"? Survey says...

Families can bundle up to enjoy the free show. A few good places to watch from are the Fairmount Water Works, the Spring Garden Street Bridge and the Fish Ladder on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The special event is made possible through City of Philadelphia's Department of Parks and Recreation.

Boathouse Row Holiday Light Show

Wednesday, Dec. 20 through Monday, Dec. 25
Top of each hour beginning at 6 p.m. | Free
1 Boathouse Row

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Light Show Boathouse Row Free Philadelphia Family-Friendly Christmas

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Video: All of Nate Sudfeld's 2017 preseason throws, with analysis
122217NateSudfeld

Business

Comcast hikes cable costs and fees again
Comcast Center

Television

Here it is, the best Philly TV news interview of 2017
CBS3 Funny Interview

Eagles

Week 16 NFL predictions: Rounding up the experts' picks for Eagles-Raiders
122217_Eagles-Christmas_USA

Christmas

The case for slowing down this Christmas
snuggling

New Year's Eve

Cheap or free Philly New Year's Eve parties ($20 or less)
New Year's Eve Party iStock

Escapes

Limited - Belize Reefs, Beach and Jungle

$1069 & up -- Belize Reefs, Beach & Jungle 5-Nts w/Air & Car

 *
Limited - Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

$3999 & up -- Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

 *
Limited - Oahu and Kauai in Hawaii

$939 & up -- 6-Nt. Oahu & Kauai Package Trip w/Air & Hotels

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.