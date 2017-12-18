Boathouse Row will put on a festive light show leading up to Christmas

On the days leading up to Christmas, Philly's iconic Boathouse Row will put on a festive light show each evening.

There will be a five-minute show at the top of each hour beginning at 6 p.m., from Wednesday, Dec. 20 through Monday, Dec. 25. The houses will glow with red, green, gold and silver lights.

Families can bundle up to enjoy the free show. A few good places to watch from are the Fairmount Water Works, the Spring Garden Street Bridge and the Fish Ladder on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The special event is made possible through City of Philadelphia's Department of Parks and Recreation.

Wednesday, Dec. 20 through Monday, Dec. 25

Top of each hour beginning at 6 p.m. | Free

1 Boathouse Row