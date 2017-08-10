Bride wants to buy N.J. wedding crashers a drink for giving 'best wedding present'

One bride is on the hunt for a man and woman who crashed her wedding to congratulate them on a job well done.

Karen Fox took to Facebook on Monday to thank all her guests, but especially the pair she didn't recognize who left behind a note, Polaroid and $1 bill revealing their identity.

"Well played my friends... well played!!!" she wrote. "I need to meet these people and buy them a drink. Professional job! You gave us the best wedding present anyone could ever ask for!"

Aimee Boardman, Fox's best friend and maid of honor, said in an interview with Patch that she noticed the two at the Aug. 6 ceremony at the Rock Island Lake Club in Sparta but just thought they must be friends of the groom.

"They did not try to go unnoticed at the wedding, they asked for an extra seat at the table they sat at, they ate dinner, drank, danced (even convincing people at their table to dance and even danced with the bride's nieces). Unbelievable!" Boardman told Patch.

Fox told Boardman that she had a sneaking suspicion that they were indeed wedding crashers – a suspicion she could never confirm after getting "sidetracked" all night but was revealed upon opening the card they left behind with the small monetary component marked "buck for luck." Their note read:

Dear Fox's, 1. Congratulations! 2. Sorry for crashing your wedding 3. Best of luck!!

Joseph Costa of La Moda Studio in Fairfield was in charge of capturing the couple's big day and realized he had a number of photos of the wedding crashers he shared with 6ABC that can be viewed here.

