Ever heard of Buti yoga?

There are plenty of spots to do yoga in Philly. There are outdoor classes, free classes, classes that incorporate cute animals and classes that end with boozy brunch. But if you want a Buti yoga experience, you'll have to go to New Jersey.

OHMGrown Yoga in Westmont offers the unique workout. Buti yoga combines yoga, cardio-intensive tribal dance, conditioning and ab tightening.

Buti yoga was initially created by celebrity trainer Bizzie Gold, to sculpt and tone the deep abdominal muscles that stabilize and strengthen the body.

The Westmont studio offers adult hip-hop classes and vinyasa yoga, in addition to Buti yoga.