Love Park Skateboarding
11172017_LOVEParkGranite Photo courtesy/Philly Parks and Rec

The city's Parks and Recreation Department is offering up 3x3-inch bricks sourced from the original granite at LOVE Park for $50, beginning Black Friday.

November 17, 2017

Buy a piece of the old LOVE Park and help a Philly skateboarder

Love Park Skateboarding Philadelphia Christmas Village Parks and Recreation
By PhillyVoice staff

If you were wondering where some of that granite went when LOVE Park was torn up for a revitalization project, now you know.

In fact, now you can have a brick fashioned from the igneous rock to place on your mantel or use as a desktop paperweight.

The city's Parks and Recreation Department is offering up the 3x3-inch bricks for $50, beginning next Friday (Black Friday). Just 250 of the limited-edition collectibles are available in this first run of production and can be purchased at its Christmas Village Information Hut at LOVE Park.

NoneThom Carroll, File/PhillyVoice

A skateboarder rides a granite ledge at Philadelphia's LOVE Park on Feb. 15, 2016, the final day before the park closed for renovations. Mayor Jim Kenney lifted more-than-decade-long ban to allow skaters on last time to enjoy the legendary skating location.


Each brick is engraved with a design similar to the famous sculpture, LOVE, by Robert Indiana, which will return to the park in early 2018.

Proceeds from the sale of the original granite keepsakes will directly benefit maintenance of existing city skateparks as well as future construction, and maintenance and programming of the new LOVE Park in partnership with Fairmount Park Conservancy, the department said in a news release.

As far as the rest of the granite, SkatePhilly, working with Parks and Rec, salvaged 75 tons of the original rock during demolition for use in future skateparks around the city.

A grand re-opening celebration for the new Love Park will be held in the spring.

PhillyVoice staff

