Cardi B, Offset get engaged onstage at Philly concert

Power 99's "Powerhouse" concert included a shocker for fans who packed a sold-out Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia on Friday night.



Cardi B looked rather surprised, too, when her boyfriend dropped to one knee, pulled out a diamond ring and popped the question onstage.

The hip off artist jumped around and waved her hands in excitement as fans screamed around her. She then accepted the proposal and a huge piece of bling from Offset, who performs in the three-member hip-hop group Migos.





The engagement followed rumors of their breakup just last week, which turned out to be unfounded.

Friday night's surprise added to an already fine year for the unlikely hip-hop star.

Cardi B burst onto the music scene in 2017 with her hit anthem "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)," which dethroned Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" atop Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

A former exotic dancer, she built a following on social media before appearing on the VH1 reality show "Love & Hip Hop" in 2015.

Other "Powerhouse" headliners included Philly rappers Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert, as well as Travis Scott, Rick Ross, French Montana and others.