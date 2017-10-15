Questlove makes 201-song playlist for Keith Olbermann following commentator’s Eminem tweet

Eminem’s freestyle tirade against Donald Trump got the attention of many Americans, including political commentator Keith Olbermann, who tweeted his praise for the rapper.



After 27 years of doubts about rap I am now an @Eminem fan.



Best political writing of the year, period. 👏👏👏👏👏#Eminem2020 https://t.co/yS2Y72n8WS — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 11, 2017

Olbermann faced some backlash after the tweet, as some followers took offense to what was perceived as the commentator's lack of acknowledgment of a long-celebrated genre meaningful to so many Americans.

The Roots’ Questlove responded to Olbermann’s “27 years of doubts” with a string of 23 tweets on Saturday in response to Olbermann, tweeting, “This more or less tells me who he is & who his inner circle is (as far as cultural influencers are concerned) but there is a deeper story.”

I mean nothin shocks in these numb times but lol Bernstein saw beauty in the Beatles. You have to have your mind SET to shut out hip hop. — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) October 14, 2017

But EVERY genre has equal AMAZEBALLS & frothy trash offerings. My dad was one of those *grabs remote/sees 2 Live on video jukebox= 😡dudes — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) October 14, 2017

There is WAY too much information out there: dissertations, summaries, articles, AHEM AHEM BOOKS—way way too much info for him to absorb — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) October 14, 2017

“Saying you ignored rap for 27years is basically saying you’re indifferent to the very black lives you champion on your platform,” Questlove also wrote among the tweets.

Saying you ignored rap for 27years is basically saying you’re indifferent to the very black lives you champion on your platform. — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) October 14, 2017

Noone is askin for you to get Thuglife tats. But at the VERY least you should do the knowledge to see why it’s an effective culture — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) October 14, 2017

Later Saturday, Questlove unveiled a 201-song playlist titled “The Keith O Challenge,” writing on Twitter, “Dear @KeithOlbermann your education starts here w FUNK. 201 songs to absorb. More next month. Good luck sir!

Dear @KeithOlbermann your education starts here w FUNK. 201 songs to absorb. More next month. Good luck sir! https://t.co/ws06msyYXu — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) October 14, 2017

Questlove's playlist is available on Spotify.

Though Olbermann has not specifically responded to Questlove’s tweets, he sought to clarify his initial Eminem tweet after he received backlash.

Before Questlove’s tweets, NPR music journalist Rodney Carmichael criticized Olbermann on Twitter, asking, “How much rap have you listened -- or ignored -- over the past 27 years?”

Olbermann retorted with his ultra-modern knowledge of LL Cool J and Coolio.

1) Hate to hit your narrative but I’ve been a fan of political protest music, rap and otherwise, for 50 years. My “doubts” were about my https://t.co/b8CiLaxdtI — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 14, 2017