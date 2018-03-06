March 06, 2018

Casey, Toomey announce $12 million grant to complete Schuylkill River Trail

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff
Development Trails
Stock_Carroll - South Street Bridge and Schuylkill Banks Boardwalk Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The South Street Bridge, above, and the Schuylkill Banks Boardwalk.

An ongoing endeavor to extend the Schuylkill River Trail southward just received a multi-million-dollar boost from the federal government.

U.S. Sens. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) and Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) announced on Tuesday that they had secured a $12 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to help fund a $36 million project to connect the trail with the Grays Ferry Crescent Trail.

"Investing in the Schuylkill River Trail expansion isn’t just about enhancing another one of the City of Philadelphia’s many tourist attractions – this is an investment in the economy, health and growth of the city," Casey said in a statement.

The senators suggested in a press release that the announcement followed persistent lobbying for the move in Washington, D.C. 

"This grant will help improve the trail even more by connecting Center City to Southwest Philly," Toomey said in a statement. "I was pleased to endorse the City’s application for this project."

None

The city won the grant through the federal Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) program, which provides funding to successful applicants for infrastructure projects. The money will help fund the Schuylkill River Development Corporation's long-term goal of extending the trail from Christian Street to 34th Street and Bartram's Garden.

That phase of the trail's development, expected to undergo construction in 2020, will mark the final section of the trail to be completed in Philadelphia. The stretch of trail will run through an area that is still industrially active and will likely prompt developers to build a second boardwalk or similar structure. The project is still in the design stage.

"This is great news and will allow for the closing of this existing trail gap," SRDC President and CEO Joseph Syrnick said in a statement. "Congratulations to the city and thanks to Senators Casey and Toomey and the decision-makers at USDOT for their support of this grant and this project."

The state, the city, the William Penn Foundation and others plan to foot the remainder of the bill, according to the release.

The trail is ultimately expected to stretch nearly 130 miles from Philly to Pottsville in Schuylkill County. 

The latest portion of the trail opened on Jan. 31 and stretches from the South Street Bridge to Christian Street. Officials also plan to construct a swing bridge connecting the Grays Ferry Crescent Trail to Bartram's Mile later this year. The Bartram's Mile portion of the trail opened last April in Southwest Philly.

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

andrew@phillyvoice.com

Read more Development Trails Philadelphia Grants Government Bob Casey Recreation U.S.. Department of Transportation Pat Toomey Schuylkill River

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Families of Solebury homicide victims tell of 'undescribable' grief
Carroll - Families file lawsuits in Cosmo DiNardo case during press conference

Eagles

Source: Eagles to hire Gunter Brewer to be wide receiver coach
030518MackHollins

Travel

How to get the best seats on an airplane flying coach
airplane seats

Restaurants

Popular Philly chef suspended for allegations of sexual harassment
Wm. Mulherin’s Sons

Sixers

5 observations from Sixers' turnover-plagued loss to Milwaukee Bucks
030518-ErsanIlyasova-USAToday

Charity

Thanks to the 'Philly Special,' an African village now has safe drinking water
Philly Special Well

Escapes

Limited - Colloseum in Italy

$1895 -- Italy 11-City Guided Trip for 12 Nights

 *
Limited - Palm Springs Palm Trees

$81 & up -- Mid-week Savings in a Winter Hot Spot: Greater Palm Springs
Limited - Cancun Mexico

$294 -- All Inclusive Beachfront Cancun Resort for 2

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.