Philly developer envisions townhouse community jutting onto Delaware River

March 05, 2018
The future of the Delaware River waterfront in Philadelphia appears to be a long-term priority both for city officials and developers.
Yes, there's Penn's Landing, Spruce Street Harbor Park, Pier 68 and Dave & Buster's — all highlights and attractions — but the perception surrounding the waterfront is that it's been an untapped resource.
Between the extension of trails, a 10-acre green space in Bridesburg and a massive public park project to cap I-95 at Walnut and Chestnut Streets, plans are quickly taking shape to further transform the area into a residential and entertainment hub.
One proposal from Atrium Design Group, an Old City-based development firm, would create a stunning townhome community that extends right onto the pier at 1401 S. Columbus Blvd.
The Waterfront Boulevard project, set to go before the Civic Design Review board on Tuesday, calls for what would be Philadelphia's first single-family homes that actually sit above the water. Existing residences in this category, such as Allen Domb Real Estate's Pier 3 and Pier 5 condominiums, are multifamily developments with more of an industrial and utilitarian design to them.
It will be a long road ahead before this project ever breaks ground — zoning and building permits follow the Civic Design Review process — but the proposal offers a fascinating glimpse at what could be in store for the waterfront in Philadelphia.