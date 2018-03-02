March 02, 2018

Cavaliers fans respond to Philly billboards with their own LeBron James statement

By Michael Tanenbaum
Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James reacts during introductions before a game against the Washington Wizards at Quicken Loans Arena on Feb 22, 2018.

The Philadelphia 76ers took care of business in Cleveland on Thursday night, surging past the Cavaliers 108-97 in a bid to climb up the NBA's Eastern Conference standings.

The subtext of Thursday night's game was all about the future of LeBron James, who will be a free agent at the end of the season.

On Monday, Chester-based Power Home Remodeling Group installed three billboards on 1-480 in Cleveland to recruit the King to Philadelphia. It was a bold move that James himself later told reporters he found very flattering, without elaborating further on his feelings about Philadelphia or the talented young Sixers.

By the looks of it, Cavs fans aren't about to roll over and let another city steal their franchise player without showing some appreciation of their own. Another billboard popped up in downtown Cleveland on Thursday to let Philadelphia know exactly where LeBron James plays.

Rumors about James' decision this summer can only escalate in the coming months. The Sixers may have gotten the win last night, but it sure would be nice to have a player who can effortlessly do things like this. 


Michael Tanenbaum
