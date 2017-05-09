Caviar partnership with Pat's can score hungry customers a free cheesesteak

Will a free cheesesteak influence your decision in the whole Pat's vs. Geno's debate?

Test out your will power Wednesday when the on-demand delivery service Caviar will be celebrating its partnership with Pat's King of Steaks with a buy-one-get-one deal.

The service says anyone who buys an "original cheesesteak" between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. will score another one for no cost at all. Those interested in cashing in on the deal can order online or by downloading the Caviar app.

Caviar's limiting the offer to a max of five cheesesteaks – which means you could have a whole 10 Pat's sandwiches delivered right to your door for the office, a big family dinner or all to yourself. Who's judging?

The "original" sandwich has the choice of onion, cheeses or other toppings like mushrooms, peppers or pizza sauce.

Customers can also get a roast pork sandwich, hot dog or fish cake sandwiches delivered from Pat's via Caviar. (They're not a part of the deal, though.)



The service offers fries and drinks from the cheesesteak staple, too.

Stuck on what combination to get? Whiz wit is the way to go. Duh.