June 02, 2017

CBS Philly meteorologist gives birth to baby girl, shares photos

By Marielle Mondon
CBS Philly meteorologist Kate Bilo announced the birth of her third child and first daughter on Facebook Thursday, sharing photos of her newborn for the first time.

In the post, she thanked her followers for their well wishes and offered the baby’s full name, Solenne Marit Elisabeth, as well as her weight and length. The baby was born May 31, 2017, at 2:21 p.m.

Bilo announced her pregnancy last November alongside colleague Nicole Brewer, who gave birth to a baby girl last month.

Bilo and her husband Scott married in 2007 and have two sons. She is originally from Phoenixville.

Marielle Mondon

