April 27, 2018

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with these food and drink specials

This year, the holiday falls on a Saturday

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Cinco de Mayo
Tacos Revolution Taco/PhillyVoice

Tacos from Revolution Taco.

This year, Cinco de Mayo falls on a Saturday. You can spend the whole day drinking margaritas and eating Mexican food.

If you're searching for a place to go on May 5, check out our list below. Tons of bars and restaurants are offering specials for the holiday.

RELATED: Party on South Street during huge Spring Festival | Grab a big hat or bowtie and join one of these Kentucky Derby parties in Philly

El Rey Block Party

Center City restaurant El Rey will host its fourth Cinco de Mayo block party on May 5, on the 2000 block of Ranstead Street.

In the afternoon, there will be family-friendly activities, like face painting and a performance by a mariachi band. At night, DJ Gun$ Garcia will spin tunes.

Block party attendees can snack on nachos, guacamole and corn tortilla tacos. To drink, there will be classic and mango margaritas, as well as Tecate, Corona and Modelo beers.

Noon to 11 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
2000 Ranstead St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Revolution Taco

This taco joint will celebrate the holiday by firing up its outdoor grill. Grilled hanger steak tacos, fish tacos and oyster mushroom tacos will be offered two for $8 outside.

If you plan on dining in, bring a bottle of tequila. Fresh fruit juices will be available for $3, so guests can make their own drinks. Also, the restaurant will offer free chicharrón, a pork dish popular in Spain, with any purchase.

If you plan on throwing your own Cinco de Mayo party, Revolution Taco will offer a "Make Your Own Taco Buffet." It will be available for pick-up for $15 to $18 per person. Plus, spinach and fontina empanadas will be available by the dozen.

2015 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
(267) 639-5681

The Cambridge

The Cambridge/PhillyVoice

Tacos from The Cambridge.

There will be food and drink specials all day. From the kitchen, there will be refried bean tostada, ranchero chicken tacos, queso fundido and the ranchero burger.

To drink, there will be three $8 tequila cocktails. Try the pomegranate margarita, blackberry paloma or the jalapeño dreams.

1508 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19146
(267) 455-0647

Distrito

The restaurant will be opening at 10 a.m. for its Cinco de Mayo party. There will be two for $5 tacos, $3 sweet plantains, $13 party nachos, $2 Tecate, $5 Feliz margaritas, $8 Patron margaritas and $40 Feliz margarita towers.

3945 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 222-1657

Nick’s Bar and Grille

Enjoy two special margaritas at the bar on Cinco de Mayo, or if you'd prefer beer, grab a Corona or Corona Light for $4.

There will be $3 beef tacos, $3 chips and salsa and $8 house-made empanadas, too.

16 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 928-9411

 Uptown Beer Garden

The Center City beer garden will celebrate Cinco de Mayo this year. Staff will be pouring margaritas and grilling tacos.

1735 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 397-3308

March of the Sombreros Bar Crawl

Enjoy specials at 40-plus bars with a March of the Sombreros wristband. Bar crawl participants can enjoy deals from 4 p.m. to midnight. Everyone gets a free sombrero, too.

To join the crawl, purchase a ticket for $7.95.

Check back for updates on more Cinco de Mayo specials.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Cinco de Mayo Philadelphia Margaritas

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

How does Birds' first-round draft haul compare to similar trades in recent years?
031818HowieRoseman

Feuds

It's one angry man versus his angry neighbors in Yorktown
02262018_Yorktown_controversy

Eagles

20 players who make sense for the Eagles in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft
042718RonaldJones

Food

Of all Philly foods, what would you miss most?
Philly Pretzel Factory Single Pretzel

Movies

Your ultimate guide to free outdoor movie screenings in Philly
Movies in Clark Park

Courts

Family sues Upper Dublin School District, alleging discrimination against disabled son
04262018_Sandy_Run_MS.jpg

Escapes

Limited - Taj Mahal India

$2099 -- India & Nepal: Two-Week Escorted Journey w/Flights
Limited - Tokyo Japan

$2099 -- Japan Weeklong Guided Tour w/Bullet Train & Flights
Limited - Granada

$1299 -- 6-Night Journey through Southern Spain w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.