Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with these food and drink specials

This year, Cinco de Mayo falls on a Saturday. You can spend the whole day drinking margaritas and eating Mexican food.

If you're searching for a place to go on May 5, check out our list below. Tons of bars and restaurants are offering specials for the holiday.

Center City restaurant El Rey will host its fourth Cinco de Mayo block party on May 5, on the 2000 block of Ranstead Street.

In the afternoon, there will be family-friendly activities, like face painting and a performance by a mariachi band. At night, DJ Gun$ Garcia will spin tunes.

Block party attendees can snack on nachos, guacamole and corn tortilla tacos. To drink, there will be classic and mango margaritas, as well as Tecate, Corona and Modelo beers.

Noon to 11 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

2000 Ranstead St., Philadelphia, PA 19103



This taco joint will celebrate the holiday by firing up its outdoor grill. Grilled hanger steak tacos, fish tacos and oyster mushroom tacos will be offered two for $8 outside.

If you plan on dining in, bring a bottle of tequila. Fresh fruit juices will be available for $3, so guests can make their own drinks. Also, the restaurant will offer free chicharrón, a pork dish popular in Spain, with any purchase.

If you plan on throwing your own Cinco de Mayo party, Revolution Taco will offer a "Make Your Own Taco Buffet." It will be available for pick-up for $15 to $18 per person. Plus, spinach and fontina empanadas will be available by the dozen.



2015 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

(267) 639-5681



The Cambridge/PhillyVoice Tacos from The Cambridge.

There will be food and drink specials all day. From the kitchen, there will be r

efried bean tostada, r

anchero chicken tacos, q

ueso fundido and the r

anchero burger.

To drink, there will be three $8 tequila cocktails. Try the pomegranate margarita, blackberry paloma or the jalapeño dreams.

1508 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19146

(267) 455-0647



The restaurant will be opening at 10 a.m. for its Cinco de Mayo party. There will be two for $5 tacos, $3 sweet plantains, $13 party nachos, $2 Tecate, $5 Feliz margaritas, $8 Patron margaritas and $40 Feliz margarita towers.

3945 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

(215) 222-1657



Enjoy two special margaritas at the bar on Cinco de Mayo, or if you'd prefer beer, grab a Corona or Corona Light for $4.

There will be $3 beef tacos, $3 chips and salsa and $8 house-made empanadas, too.

16 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

(215) 928-9411

Uptown Beer Garden

The Center City beer garden will celebrate Cinco de Mayo this year. Staff will be pouring margaritas and grilling tacos.

1735 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 397-3308

Enjoy specials at 40-plus bars with a March of the Sombreros wristband. Bar crawl participants can enjoy deals from 4 p.m. to midnight. Everyone gets a free sombrero, too.

To join the crawl, purchase a ticket for $7.95.

Check back for updates on more Cinco de Mayo specials.