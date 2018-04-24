Grab a big hat or bowtie and join one of these Kentucky Derby parties in Philly

It's almost time for the first leg of the Triple Crown.

The Kentucky Derby, known as "the most exciting two minutes in sports," will take place Saturday, May 5, at the famous Churchill Downs track in Louisville, Ken.

The race is scheduled for 6:34 p.m., with 20 horses competing and $2 million up for grabs.

If you're in Philly and looking for somewhere to watch, check out the parties below.

The Twisted Tail in Society Hill's annual Kentucky Derby viewing party is a free-to-attend event. Enjoy the spring weather by watching the races outside on a giant TV, while sipping on $6 Mint Juleps.

Each attendee can enter into the bar's Derby Draw, too, with no purchase necessary. The raffle winner will receive a commemorative Woodford Reserve Kentucky Derby bottle.

Additional prizes will be awarded to the person with the best hat and the best bowtie at the party, so make sure to dress to impress.



Saturday, May 5

Beginning at 2 p.m. | Free admission

Twisted Tail

509 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

Head to Pagano's Market and Bar for an outdoor Kentucky Derby party benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence Region on May 5.



The event will feature live music, outdoor games, raffles, fashion contests and Derby drinks.



General admission tickets are $20 in advance and $30 at the door. There's also an open bar option, which is $80 in advance and $100 at the door.

Saturday, May 5

3-7 p.m. | $20-$100 per person

Pagano's Market and Bar

2001 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103



Tickets are currently available for West Laurel Hill Cemetery's sixth annual Kentucky Derby party, which benefits Gateway HorseWorks.

Expect all you can eat and drink with Derby-inspired fare catered by Southern Cross Kitchen and cocktails from 13th Street Cocktails.

General admission tickets are available for $50. Included is the open bar and buffet, plus photo booth fun from Philly Snap Booth, a cigar bar and carriage rides.

Limited VIP tickets are also available for $100. VIP ticketholders will receive all general admission perks, plus early entry at 3:30 p.m., access to a private VIP room with screening area for the race, Champagne upon entry, access to a private bar, additional food, fashion illustrations by Denise Fike and first choice at the betting board.

All attendees should wear their Derby best for the event. Best-dressed guests will have the chance to win special raffle prizes.

Saturday, May 5

4:30-7 p.m. | $50-$100 per person

West Laurel Hill Cemetery

225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004

On May 5, French bistro aMuse will be celebrating with a Julep bar, a special Derby menu, live music and games.

Prizes will also be handed out to the person with the best hat and the best bowtie, as well as the best-dressed couple.

Admission to the party is free with an RSVP.

Saturday, May 5

3-8 p.m. | Free admission with RSVP

aMuse

1421 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19102