Iron Hill Brewery is celebrating National Burger Month

May is National Burger Month and, once again, Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant plans on celebrating by offering a different speciality burger each day of the month.

The featured burger of the day will be $14.50 and guests can add an 8-ounce seasonal or signature beer to their meal for $2.

If you dine at Iron Hill on a Sunday, you can get an even better deal. The featured burger will be served as three sliders for $12.

Below is the full list of burgers available during Burger Month. There are Iron Hill locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

• May 1 – Frickle Burger with fried bread and butter pickles, bacon, cheddar cheese, Thousand Island dressing, lettuce and tomato (suggested beer pairing: White Iron Wit)

• May 2 – Sweet Caroline Burger with Vienna Red Lager-braised pulled pork, gold mustard sauce, griddled sweet onions and cole slaw (suggested beer pairing: Vienna Red Lager)

• May 3 – The Asian Elvis Burger with spicy peanut sauce, applewood-smoked bacon, pickled vegetables, cucumber and sriracha mayo (suggested beer pairing: Light Lager)

• May 4 – The Big Hass with mashed avocado, Monterey Jack cheese, sriracha aioli, grilled red onions and ale-pickled peppers (suggested beer pairing: White Iron Wit)

• May 5 – Mexican Derby Burger, in honor of Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby, with roasted poblano cheese, chipotle candied bacon, pepper jack cheese, crispy tortilla strips and watercress (suggested beer pairing: Ore House IPA)

• May 6 – El Caballero Sliders with pickled jalapeños, bacon, red onion jam, chipotle Thousand Island dressing and smoked gouda cheese (suggested beer pairing: Ore House IPA)

• May 7 – Hangover Burger with sunny-side up egg, bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, sriracha mayo and crispy onion rings (suggested beer pairing: Vienna Red Lager)

• May 8 – Heart and Seoul Burger with Korean BBQ glaze, romaine hearts, orange-scented slaw and daikon radish (suggested beer pairing: Ore House IPA)

• May 9 – Rhythm and Blues Burger with blue cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, caramelized onions, Thousand Island dressing and arugula (suggested beer pairing: Vienna Red Lager)

• May 10 – Cemita Burger with refried beans, chipotle aioli, tomato, mashed avocado, chihuahua cheese, chipotles in adobo and lettuce (suggested beer pairing: Hopicana IPA, making its 2018 debut on draft)

• May 11 – We Jammin’ Burger, a jerk-spiced patty with pineapple salsa, rum-glazed plantains, applewood-smoked bacon and pepper jack cheese (suggested beer pairing: Hopicana IPA)

• May 12 – The Philly Special Burger with garlicky spinach, sharp provolone cheese, hot pepper spread and pepperoncini mayo (suggested beer pairing: Vienna Red Lager)

• May 13 – Three Little Pigs Sliders with tomato-bacon jam, applewood-smoked bacon, bacon aioli and smoked gouda cheese (suggested beer pairing: Pig Iron Porter)

• May 14 – Rosemary’s Bacon Burger with rosemary bacon, garlic-truffle mayo, Wee Heavy cippolini onion relish, provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato (suggested beer pairing: Pig Iron Porter)

• May 15 – Ode to Jerry Garcia Burger with mushrooms, monterey jack cheese, caramelized onions and roasted garlic aioli (suggested beer pairing: Pig Iron Porter)

• May 16 – Louisiana Voodoo Burger with grilled andouille sausage, tri-colored peppers and onions, smoked gouda cheese and spicy voodoo BBQ sauce (suggested beer pairing: Vienna Red Lager)

• May 17 – Truffle Shuffle Burger with herb-roasted exotic mushrooms, rosemary-truffle aioli, horseradish cheddar cheese and sunny-side up egg (suggested beer pairing: Pig Iron Porter)

• May 18 – The Brewery Crunch Burger with potato chips on top, ale-and-onion-dip spread, bacon and sharp cheddar cheese (suggested beer pairing: Ore House IPA)

• May 19 – The Armed Forces Tribute Burger with bacon, american cheese, crispy onion rings, bread and butter pickles and BBQ sauce (suggested beer pairing: Light Lager)

• May 20 – My Big Fat Greek Sliders with whipped feta cheese, pickled red onions, cucumbers, tomato, arugula and tzatziki sauce (suggested beer pairing: White Iron Wit)

• May 21 – The Waui Maui Burger with griddled Spam, charred pineapple, sriracha mayo, sweet onion marmalade and swiss cheese (suggested beer pairing: Light Lager)

• May 22 – Magic Goat Burger with roasted exotic mushrooms, goat cheese, pancetta and basil-pesto mayo (suggested beer pairing: White Iron Wit)

• May 23 – Tombstone Burger with fried onion stack, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce (suggested beer pairing: Vienna Red Lager)

• May 24 – Big Bold Blue Burger with Danish blue cheese, applewood-smoked bacon and crispy onion rings (suggested beer pairing: Pig Iron Porter)

• May 25 – The Big Barn Burger with Vienna Red Lager-braised pulled pork, sunny-side up egg, applewood-smoked bacon, shallot aioli, BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese (suggested beer pairing: Vienna Red Lager)

• May 26 – The Southern Charm Burger with sweet-and-spicy pickled green tomatoes, pimento cheese, bacon, Vidalia onion and lettuce (suggested beer pairing: Light Lager)

• May 27 – Brasserie Sliders with gruyere cheese, red onion jam, applewood-smoked bacon and dijonaisse (suggested beer pairing: Vienna Red Lager)

• May 28 – Yogi’s Pic-a-nic Burger with bacon, american cheese, bread and butter pickles, lettuce, tomato, special sauce and a side of potato salad (suggested beer pairing: White Iron Wit)

• May 29 – Fire on the Mountain Burger with chili con carne, fried habanero rings, chipotle aioli, pepper jack cheese, lettuce and tomato (suggested beer pairing: Ore House IPA)

• May 30 – Brewmaster’s Burger with beer-braised onions, bacon, swiss and cheddar cheeses and roasted garlic aioli (suggested beer pairing: Pig Iron Porter)

• May 31 – Tot-to-Trot Burger with smoked gouda cheese, bacon, tater tots and horseradish sauce (suggested beer pairing: Pig Iron Porter)

