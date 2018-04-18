April 18, 2018

Enjoy unlimited beer and wine at this festival in Citizens Bank Park

When it's time to take a break from drinking, walk the bases or try out the Hatfield Hot Dog Launcher

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Festivals
Carroll - Citizens Bank Park Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Fans take in a game at Citizens Bank Park.

The All-Star Craft Beer and Wine Festival will return to Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, May 19.

Like last year, crowds will be able to sample more than 100 beers and wines at the Phillies' ballpark. Well-known names like Dogfish Head, Goose Island, Yards, Bota Box and One Hope will be handing out pours, along with lesser-known craft breweries and wineries from all over.

RELATED: Save the date for Flavors on the Avenue | Night Market has announced the neighborhoods it will visit this season

As for what's new for the 2018 festival, there's lots. 

The festival area will be much larger and there will be a variety of games through the concourse, like giant bocce ball and cornhole. 

Adults will also have the opportunity to act like kids by playing whiffle ball and using the Hatfield Hot Dog Launcher in The Yard, the stadium's new family-friendly area.

The full field will be open to all attendees, too. Walk the bases and warning track, then pose for a photo in the Phillies dugout. On the massive scoreboard screen and other screens throughout the ballpark, the Phillies vs. Cardinals will be airing live.

General admission tickets are $49.95 per person. Unlimited samples, music by a live band, DJ entertainment and two tickets to a Phillies game are included in the price.

Designated driver tickets are also available for $19.95 per person. Parking is free.

All-Star Craft Beer and Wine Festival

Saturday, May 19
3-7 p.m. | $49.95 per person
Citizens Bank Park
1 Citizens Bank Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Festivals Citizens Bank Park Phillies Beer Wine Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Officials ID passenger who died after jetliner makes emergency landing in Philly
04172018_Southwest_engine2_USAT

Eagles

Eagles 2018 NFL Draft preview: Cornerback
041818MikeHughes

Soda

What's the deal with South Jersey's BOOST! beverage?
BOOST! sign

Sixers

Sixers' Game 2 loss highlights need for Joel Embiid return sooner rather than later
030918-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Comedy

Kevin Bacon's bizarre 'Funny or Die' short is — wow
Kevin Bacon Duck

Parenting

'You disgust me' – examining the impact of verbal abuse on children
04172018_girl_crying_Pexels

Escapes

Limited - Norwegian Cruise Line

$369 & up -- Free Unlimited Open Bar on Norwegian Sky

 *
Limited - Japan and Korea

$2790 -- 11-Night Korea & Japan Trip w/Air
Limited - Europe busabout

$1499 -- Europe: Unlimited Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Pass
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.