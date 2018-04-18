Enjoy unlimited beer and wine at this festival in Citizens Bank Park

The All-Star Craft Beer and Wine Festival will return to Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, May 19.

Like last year, crowds will be able to sample more than 100 beers and wines at the Phillies' ballpark. Well-known names like Dogfish Head, Goose Island, Yards, Bota Box and One Hope will be handing out pours, along with lesser-known craft breweries and wineries from all over.

As for what's new for the 2018 festival, there's lots.

The festival area will be much larger and there will be a variety of games through the concourse, like giant bocce ball and cornhole.

Adults will also have the opportunity to act like kids by playing whiffle ball and using the Hatfield Hot Dog Launcher in The Yard, the stadium's new family-friendly area.

The full field will be open to all attendees, too. Walk the bases and warning track, then pose for a photo in the Phillies dugout. On the massive scoreboard screen and other screens throughout the ballpark, the Phillies vs. Cardinals will be airing live.

General admission tickets are $49.95 per person. Unlimited samples, music by a live band, DJ entertainment and two tickets to a Phillies game are included in the price.



Designated driver tickets are also available for $19.95 per person. Parking is free.



Saturday, May 19

3-7 p.m. | $49.95 per person

Citizens Bank Park

1 Citizens Bank Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148

