Celebrities take to social media to show Eagles love

Here's how celebrity fans – from entertainers to politicians to former Birds players – are showing their excitement for their Philadelphia Eagles as they get ready to play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

We're following the Twitter and Instagram accounts of Philly native and actor/comedia Kevin Hart, Doylestown native and singer Pink, former Eagle Brian Dawkins, Vineland native and All-Star catcher Mike Trout, Norristown native and actress Maria Bello and 76er Joel Embiid and others to capture their reaction to one of the biggest moments in Philly sports history: