March 31, 2018

Chase Utley signed a cancer patient's hat in 2006 — now they're teammates

By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
It's just Chase being Chase.

In 2006, Phillies second baseman and burgeoning star Chase Utley met with 10-year-old cancer patient Devin Smeltzer.

Smeltzer, of Voorhees, Camden County, had been diagnosed with cancer a year earlier. At the time, he was being treated at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children. Utley took some time out of his pregame routine to sign Smeltzer's hat — a nice gesture from The Man.

Fast forward to 2018. Utley is now with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Smeltzer, 22, is now a cancer survivor who happens to also be with the Dodgers as a left-handed pitcher for the organization's Class A Advanced minor league team, the Rancho Cucamonga Quake.

During spring training, manager Dave Roberts decided to reunite Smeltzer and Utley, now as teammates. The moment was captured in a segment for SportsNet LA.

I'm not crying, you're crying. I'm crying very hard.

