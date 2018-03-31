Chase Utley signed a cancer patient's hat in 2006 — now they're teammates

March 31, 2018
It's just Chase being Chase.
In 2006, Phillies second baseman and burgeoning star Chase Utley met with 10-year-old cancer patient Devin Smeltzer.
Smeltzer, of Voorhees, Camden County, had been diagnosed with cancer a year earlier. At the time, he was being treated at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children. Utley took some time out of his pregame routine to sign Smeltzer's hat — a nice gesture from The Man.
Fast forward to 2018. Utley is now with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Smeltzer, 22, is now a cancer survivor who happens to also be with the Dodgers as a left-handed pitcher for the organization's Class A Advanced minor league team, the Rancho Cucamonga Quake.
During spring training, manager Dave Roberts decided to reunite Smeltzer and Utley, now as teammates. The moment was captured in a segment for SportsNet LA.
Hear about the incredible story of #Dodgers minor leaguer @alka_SMELTZer who survived cancer at the age of 9 and his special connection with a current Dodger.— SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) March 30, 2018
This story & more on an all-new #BackstageDodgers tonight after the post-game show. pic.twitter.com/76ZKaB5xtp
I'm not crying, you're crying. I'm crying very hard.