Check out an ode to Wawa from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon seems to have an underlying penchant for Philadelphia, first crashing a Philly family’s house for dinner a couple weeks ago and now paying hommage to an entire song about Wawa on “The Tonight Show.”



The tune came after Fallon played a series of other odd numbers, including a tribute to memes (“Meme Machine”) and a seductive song that seems to be about cats (“Here Kitty, Kitty”).

The grand finale of the bit was “Wawa Hoagies,” a song by Philadelphia rapper Aaron Out, who actually debuted the song last year. Lyrics include, “I need a Wawa hoagie / Should I get turkey, roast beef or bologna?”

The Roots then take over to play the song live.

Check out the full clip below. Fallon introduces “Wawa Hoagies” around the 5:23 mark.



