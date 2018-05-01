May 01, 2018

Check out an ode to Wawa from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Jimmy Fallon seems to have an underlying penchant for Philadelphia, first crashing a Philly family’s house for dinner a couple weeks ago and now paying hommage to an entire song about Wawa on “The Tonight Show.”

The tune came after Fallon played a series of other odd numbers, including a tribute to memes (“Meme Machine”) and a seductive song that seems to be about cats (“Here Kitty, Kitty”).

The grand finale of the bit was “Wawa Hoagies,” a song by Philadelphia rapper Aaron Out, who actually debuted the song last year. Lyrics include, “I need a Wawa hoagie / Should I get turkey, roast beef or bologna?”

The Roots then take over to play the song live.

Check out the full clip below. Fallon introduces “Wawa Hoagies” around the 5:23 mark.


Marielle Mondon
