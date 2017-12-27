Check out these historic photos of the Mummers Parade in Philly

TEMPLE UNIVERSITY LIBRARIES, PHILADELPHIA, PA./COURTESY OF THE SPECIAL COLLECTIONS RESEARCH CENTER
Joseph M. Guanere and other shooters of a Pural Club comic brigade present an 'Autumnfest Clowne' theme in the 1982 Mummers Parade.
The Mummers Parade conjures images of ornate costumes, long-standing cultural traditions, intricate performances – and, at times, controversy – in the minds of many Philadelphians.
The word "mummer" derives from the mythological Greek god Momus, who was the personification of satire or mockery, and ancient Romans commemorated the festival of Saturnalia – in honor of the god Saturn – in December each year, donning masks and satirizing current events.
By the 17th century, Swedish settlers around Philadelphia had reinterpreted the tradition, keeping the costumes as they chanted and shot firearms in hope neighbors would give them dessert and alcohol on Christmas. Even President George Washington got in on the Mummer tradition in Philly, which then took place in the week leading up to New Year’s Day.
In the 1800s, mummers were prohibited from shooting firearms during the parade – it’s hard to imagine that tradition not wreaking chaos among the crowds on 2 Street today – and for a time, even temporarily banned from masquerading in Philly.
But mummers continued to dress up for – an often boozy – mockery of the year’s events. By 1901, New Year's Day became the official day of the Mummers Parade, making it the oldest folk festival in the country. Among some mummers clubs, the drunken and rowdy behavior is has endured, and particularly in recent years, there have been allegations of gross insensitivity levied at some of the parade's participants.
Now the countdown 2018 Mummers Parade is well underway. Before the next chapter of Philadelphia's New Years Day tradition takes place, take a look at these photos from the parade through the years.
A mummer struts in the 1916 Mummers Parade, wearing a large costume and holding an umbrella.
A mummer marches down Broad Street during the Mummers Parade on New Year's Day in 1921.
Mummer William Murphy wears a large costume during the 1924 Mummers Parade.
Louis Young, 64, is pictured in costume during the 1926 Mummers Parade. Young was the oldest participating mummer in that year's parade.
Joseph Napoleon, a youth member of Jack Hines' Old Timers, is dressed as a king jockey for the 1928 Mummers Parade on Broad Street in Philadelphia.
Eddie McGlinchey, of the Silver Crown Club and one of 18 mummers in the McGlinchey family, marches with other young mummers along Broad Street in Philadelphia during the 1928 Mummers Parade.
Two mummers dressed as women pose with their parasols at the 1940 Mummers Parade.
Dorothy O'Keefe, 20, who dressed as a page and attempted to march in the 1945 Mummers' Parade, is told by parade director George McClernand that she may not participate. At the time, acting as a page would classify her as mummer, and “only men and boys [could] be mummers.”