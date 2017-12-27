Check out these historic photos of the Mummers Parade in Philly

The Mummers Parade conjures images of ornate costumes, long-standing cultural traditions, intricate performances – and, at times, controversy – in the minds of many Philadelphians.

The word "mummer" derives from the mythological Greek god Momus, who was the personification of satire or mockery, and ancient Romans commemorated the festival of Saturnalia – in honor of the god Saturn – in December each year, donning masks and satirizing current events.

By the 17th century, Swedish settlers around Philadelphia had reinterpreted the tradition, keeping the costumes as they chanted and shot firearms in hope neighbors would give them dessert and alcohol on Christmas. Even President George Washington got in on the Mummer tradition in Philly, which then took place in the week leading up to New Year’s Day.

In the 1800s, mummers were prohibited from shooting firearms during the parade – it’s hard to imagine that tradition not wreaking chaos among the crowds on 2 Street today – and for a time, even temporarily banned from masquerading in Philly.

But mummers continued to dress up for – an often boozy – mockery of the year’s events. By 1901, New Year's Day became the official day of the Mummers Parade, making it the oldest folk festival in the country. Among some mummers clubs, the drunken and rowdy behavior is has endured, and particularly in recent years, there have been allegations of gross insensitivity levied at some of the parade's participants.

Now the countdown 2018 Mummers Parade is well underway. Before the next chapter of Philadelphia's New Years Day tradition takes place, take a look at these photos from the parade through the years.

