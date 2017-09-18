Police Investigations
09182017_Unit_Block_Park_Lane_GM Google/StreetView

A child luring incident was reported in the unit block of Park Lane in Feasterville in Lower Southampton Township, Bucks County.

September 18, 2017

Child luring incident reported in Lower Bucks County

Complaint comes after similar reports in nearby Northeast Philly

Police Investigations Lower Southampton Bucks County Philadelphia
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

Police are investigating an attempted child luring on Sunday afternoon in Lower Bucks County – less than two-and-a-half miles from two other child luring cases reported last week in Northeast Philadelphia.

A man driving a silver SUV allegedly approached two girls, ages 8 and 9, at 4 p.m. on the first block of Park Lane in the Feasterville section of Lower Southampton Township, police said. 

RELATED STORY: Six child luring incidents in five days in Northeast Philadelphia

The vehicle stopped and the driver asked the girls if they wanted to go for a ride, police said. The girls responded "no" and the vehicle left, heading east on Park Lane toward Bustleton Pike.

The girls described the driver as a black male with braided hair, sunglasses and a black and gray shirt, police said. A black woman was in the front passenger seat. 

No further description of the woman was provided, according to police.

Last week, six attempted luring cases weres reported in five days in Northeast Philadelphia, including two reported cases in nearby Somerton. 

But Philadelphia police said on Monday that they have not made any connection between those cases and the alleged incident in Lower Southampton Township.

Anyone with information about the incident in Lower Southampton is asked to call the township's police department at 215-357-1234.
John Kopp

John Kopp

john@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Study

08182015_BeerWine

Alcohol consumption is rising among all Americans, but most staggering for seniors

Eagles

071717AndyReid

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Chiefs game

Celebrities

01_070617_KevinHart_Carroll.jpg

Kevin Hart on alleged extortion: 'I have a target on my back'

Politics

091717_SmerconishCNN

WATCH: Smerconish chews out Schilling in heated exchange over ESPN's Jemele Hill

Escapes

Limited - Marriott in Venice Italy

$1494 -- Venice, Florence & Rome 6-Night Trip w/Flights

 *
Limited - Iceland Northern Lights Tour

$1149 & up -- Iceland 4-Night Escape w/Northern Lights Tour

 *
Limited - Barbados Beach

$1049 & up -- 4-Star Barbados Getaway: 5-Nights with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.