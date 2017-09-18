Child luring incident reported in Lower Bucks County

September 18, 2017
Police are investigating an attempted child luring on Sunday afternoon in Lower Bucks County – less than two-and-a-half miles from two other child luring cases reported last week in Northeast Philadelphia.
A man driving a silver SUV allegedly approached two girls, ages 8 and 9, at 4 p.m. on the first block of Park Lane in the Feasterville section of Lower Southampton Township, police said.
The vehicle stopped and the driver asked the girls if they wanted to go for a ride, police said. The girls responded "no" and the vehicle left, heading east on Park Lane toward Bustleton Pike.
The girls described the driver as a black male with braided hair, sunglasses and a black and gray shirt, police said. A black woman was in the front passenger seat.
No further description of the woman was provided, according to police.
Last week, six attempted luring cases weres reported in five days in Northeast Philadelphia, including two reported cases in nearby Somerton.
But Philadelphia police said on Monday that they have not made any connection between those cases and the alleged incident in Lower Southampton Township.