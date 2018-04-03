April 03, 2018

CHOP holds streak as best-ranked pediatrics department in United States

By Michael Tanenbaum
The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia extended its streak to six years running as U.S. News & World Report's best pediatrics department in the country, sharing this year's honors with Harvard University.

For the third straight year, the magazine's top three pediatrics departments were CHOP and the Perelman School of Medicine at Penn, Harvard University and the University of Cincinnati.

Even more impressively, this marks the 15th straight year in which CHOP landed in the magazine's top two pediatrics departments.

“I am proud and excited to once again share the news that our Department of Pediatrics remains the nation’s best,” said Madeline Bell, president and CEO of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “I congratulate our faculty and staff on their sustained record of excellence.”

“This ranking recognizes the tremendous achievements of our faculty, trainees, and staff, and reflects the impressive support from the Hospital in creating an extraordinary environment for clinical and academic work,” added Joseph St. Geme, CHOP's physician-in-chief and chair of the department of pediatrics.

U.S. News and World Report's 2019 rankings are based on ratings by medical school deans and senior faculty at peer schools, who each identified up to 10 schools offering the best programs in each specialty. This year's full rankings have not yet been published.

Michael Tanenbaum
