Christina Grimmie's family 'beyond devastated' after hearing about Las Vegas mass shooting

After losing one of their own to a gunman, the family of late singer Christina Grimmie is offering a message to those impacted by Sunday's events in Las Vegas, now the deadliest mass shooting in the nation's history.

The family released a statement through the Christina Grimmie Foundation on Monday evening and extended their "hearts, thoughts and prayers" with hopes to help in the future.

"We are beyond devastated to hear of last night's tragedy in Las Vegas," the Grimmie family said in the message. "Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to all the victims and the family and friends of those who were taken last night. We truly understand what these families are experiencing and hope to help in some way."

Grimmie, who hailed from South Jersey, quickly rose to fame after her appearance on NBC's "The Voice." She was fatally shot while signing autographs at an event in Orlando in June 2016.

The foundation set up in her name hopes to "provide financial, emotional and encouragement support to individuals and families who suffer from the devastating effects of gun violence" as well as raise support for families facing breast cancer, according to its website.

Stephen Paddock, 64, has been identified as the shooter behind the massacre after he opened fire on a group of festivalgoers while on the 32nd floor of his room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Fifty-nine people were killed as a result and more than 500 were injured.