Police: Pennsylvania wrestling, Little League coach dies in Las Vegas shooting

A man who coached youth sports in central Pennsylvania was among those killed in a deadly massacre at a Las Vegas concert on Sunday, police said.

The Shippensburg Police Department said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that the family of Bill Wolfe Jr. has confirmed he died in the attack and asked others to respect the family's privacy during this "horrific" time.

"Please continue to hold our entire family as well as those affected across the nation in your unending prayers," the post reads.

On Monday, the Little League and wrestling teams Wolfe coached shared on social media that he was one of the victims of the attack that left 59 dead and more than 500 injured, but that his condition was still unknown.

The gunman, Stephen Paddock, opened fire from a hotel room on the 32nd floor, spraying bullets down onto a crowd of 22,000 people enjoying a country music concert.

Authorities found 23 guns in his room, some of which had scopes and two of which had been modified to make them fully automatic. Paddock killed himself when authorities stormed his room.

"Bill has been a big part of the Little League community and he and his family need our support at this time," Shippensburg Little League wrote in a post.

The team offered up its home field Monday night for a vigil for the shooting victims.

Upon learning of Wolfe's death, the Shippensburg High School wrestling team he coached asked those who can to donate to a GoFundMe page for the family's unanticipated expenses in the coming weeks.

As of Tuesday morning, the online campaign had raised almost $6,000 of a $10,000 goal.