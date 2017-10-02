Pulse nightclub survivor: Las Vegas massacre 'took me back to Orlando'

"Here it is, once again."



That's what Patience Carter thought when she woke up this morning and saw the horrific news coming out of Las Vegas.

In June 2016, Carter survived the largest mass shooting in American history by pretending she was dead on the ground in Orlando’s Pulse nightclub.

On Monday, the Philadelphia native woke up to news that the Orlando massacre no longer held that tragic distinction, after a Nevada man opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.



Carter, 21, recently competed in the Miss Black America Pageant with a platform advocating stricter gun laws and greater domestic-terrorism awareness. (She finished runner-up.)

Before heading into a Monday morning class, she shared her thoughts about what happened in Las Vegas, and what’s happening with gun violence in America.

Here's what Carter told PhillyVoice: