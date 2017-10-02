Philly-area native suddenly in aftermath of mass shooting in Las Vegas

A Philadelphia-area native found herself "right in the middle of the aftermath" of one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history on Sunday night.

Source/LinkedIn Retired gaming executive Virginia McDowell, who grew up in Abington, Montgomery County, and worked in Atlantic City, tried to comfort victims of the mass shooting at a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Virginia McDowell, a retired casino executive who worked for years in Atlantic City, was staying in a hotel on the Strip in Las Vegas next to the outdoor venue where a gunman shot into the crowd at a music festival from his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

At least 50 victims in the Las Vegas shooting have died, and more than 200 others were wounded.

The shooting began at 10:48 p.m Sunday in Las Vegas, which is three hours behind the east coast's time zone.

McDowell, who was staying in at the Trop hotel, on the opposite side of the venue, did not attend the concert and was not injured. But soon she found herself in a horrible scene.

"Many of the wounded streamed into the Trop where we are staying, and we got caught in a stampede on the casino floor when they thought there was another active shooter," she said.

That report turned out to be false, police said.



According to CNN, police have located a woman who had been with the gunman, Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, who appears to have killed himself, according to a Las Vegas sheriff. Paddock reportedly fired hundreds rounds into the concert crowd.

McDowell said she and her husband, Michael Wendorf, "comforted many people in shock – we saw a lot of blood."

Her most heart-wrenching experience was approaching a blood-soaked young woman "with a 1,000-yard-stare."

"I asked if I could help, if she was injured. She told me, 'This is my husband's blood. He was shot.'

McDowell tried to hail a cab to take the woman to a hospital where her husband was taken, but that's when Trop employees came streaming out with many wounded in office chairs to transport them via cabs to hospitals.

There were so many wounded there not enough ambulances and the wounded filled cabs and police cars who then took them to hospital, she added.

"We arrived back at the hotel with the first round of first responders arriving on the scene and the terrified folks from the concert running into the Trop for safety," she recalled.

"People covered in blood literally ran out of their shoes and boots. Crying, shaking, frantically trying to reach loved ones.

"There was little we could do but hug people."

They "watched the Trop staff carrying the wounded ... out in office chairs," she said. "The first responders here were unbelievable. God bless them."

Another Philadelphian and his family were at the concert, according to a Reuters report.

Mike McGarry, 53, a financial adviser, told the news agency that he threw himself on top of his children as shots rang out. “They’re 20. I’m 53. I lived a good life,” McGarry said. His shirt had foot marks from people who stepped over him in the crush to flee.



For her part, McDowell said she and her husband were safe back in their room, "but still shaking."



McDowell grew up in Abington, Montgomery County, and then went to Temple University. She worked for years at the Trop in Atlantic City before moving to the Isle of Capri Casinos in Missouri.

Retired recently, she remains well-known as a pioneering female gaming executive. She was in Las Vegas attending a gaming conference.

She returns to Atlantic City often, most recently for a memorial to Jim Whelan, the city's former mayor and a state senator at the time of his death.