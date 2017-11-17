Your go-to guide for navigating Christmas Village

Christmas Village, the open air German market, is a holiday tradition for many Philadelphians. This year, the market will celebrate its 10th year.

Before heading to Christmas Village to shop for gifts and festive decorations, read on to find out location, hours and what's new.



Location

Christmas Village will return to LOVE Park this holiday season. Last year, it was at City Hall due to construction.

Hours

Christmas Village will be open daily from Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 23) to Christmas Eve (Sunday, Dec. 24). Admission is free.

Daily market hours are Fridays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Christmas Eve hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New for 2017

• Special dog-friendly events

• Meet St. Nikolaus to get boot filled with treats on Dec. 6

• Guided tours through the market for senior citizens

• New mascot Phil, the 10th reindeer

• Anniversary weekend with a huge birthday bash and a cake

• New vendors

• New restaurant partnerships for HoHo Happy Hour (Wednesdays 4-6 p.m.) with The Little Lion, Dim Sum House, Tir Na Nog and Revolution Taco

• Collector mug with a new design for 2017

Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market

The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market is separate from Christmas Village but is curated and organized by Christmas Village organizers. 2017 will be its third year.

It is located at Dilworth Park outside City Hall, close by to LOVE Park.

Over 50 artisans, designers, crafters and confectionaries from the greater Philadelphia region sell gifts and holiday foods inside white, festively lit tents topped with original Herrnhut Stars. View the full list of vendors here.

The holiday market will be open Saturday, Nov. 18 through New Years Day (Jan. 1, 2018). Daily market hours are Sundays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. It will be open on Thanksgiving from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and open on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Carousel

Kory Aversa/Courtesy Kory Aversa/Courtesy Christmas Village now has a carousel! It's located at City Hall, however, and not LOVE Park.



It will open with the Made in Philadelphia Market on Saturday, Nov. 18, and be open through Christmas Eve.



