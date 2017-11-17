Christmas Village Shopping
Christmas Village J. Fusco/Visit Philadelphia™

From Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve, the outside of Philadelphia City Hall is transformed into holiday central. The scene features a traditional German Christmas Village where more than 90 merchants sell holiday decor and gifts, toys, clothing, jewelry, artwork and crafts, day and night. Shoppers can nibble on seasonal treats and sweets while enjoying live entertainment and programs.

November 17, 2017

Your go-to guide for navigating Christmas Village

The holiday tradition is celebrating 10 years

Christmas Village Shopping Philadelphia Holidays Family-Friendly
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Christmas Village, the open air German market, is a holiday tradition for many Philadelphians. This year, the market will celebrate its 10th year.

Before heading to Christmas Village to shop for gifts and festive decorations, read on to find out location, hours and what's new.

RELATED: Guide to 98th Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia | Pop-up restaurant to open next to Philly Holiday Tree | Dilworth Park's Wintergarden includes ice rink, maze, light show

Location

Christmas Village will return to LOVE Park this holiday season. Last year, it was at City Hall due to construction.

Hours

Christmas Village will be open daily from Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 23) to Christmas Eve (Sunday, Dec. 24). Admission is free.

Daily market hours are Fridays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Christmas Eve hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New for 2017

• Special dog-friendly events
Meet St. Nikolaus to get boot filled with treats on Dec. 6
• Guided tours through the market for senior citizens
• New mascot Phil, the 10th reindeer
• Anniversary weekend with a huge birthday bash and a cake
• New vendors
• New restaurant partnerships for HoHo Happy Hour (Wednesdays 4-6 p.m.) with The Little Lion, Dim Sum House, Tir Na Nog and Revolution Taco 
• Collector mug with a new design for 2017

Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market

The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market is separate from Christmas Village but is curated and organized by Christmas Village organizers. 2017 will be its third year.

It is located at Dilworth Park outside City Hall, close by to LOVE Park.

Over 50 artisans, designers, crafters and confectionaries from the greater Philadelphia region sell gifts and holiday foods inside white, festively lit tents topped with original Herrnhut Stars. View the full list of vendors here.

The holiday market will be open Saturday, Nov. 18 through New Years Day (Jan. 1, 2018). Daily market hours are Sundays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. It will be open on Thanksgiving from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and open on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Carousel

NoneKory Aversa/Courtesy

Christmas Village now has a carousel! It's located at City Hall, however, and not LOVE Park.

The Christmas Carousel was introduced to Christmas Village last year, when it was held at City Hall. This year, the carousel will once again be located in the City Hall Courtyard.

It will open with the Made in Philadelphia Market on Saturday, Nov. 18, and be open through Christmas Eve.


Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

110117-JoelEmbiid-AP

Sixers Mailbag: Are the Sixers a threat to win a playoff series?

Business

Carroll - Schuylkill River Fishing

Philly man turns 'extreme' love of fishing into YouTube stardom

Food & Drink

Fezziwig Sweet Shoppe

Fezziwig’s Sweet Shoppe opens second location

Fires

Senior Living Community Fire

Neighbors help during massive fire at Chester County senior living center

Escapes

Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1128 & up -- Iceland: 3-Night Getaway in Spring w/Air

 *
Limited - Carnival Caribbean Cruise

$489 -- Weeklong Caribbean Cruise on Carnival

 *
Limited - Tuscany and Milan Italy

$649 -- Tuscany & Milan Vacation incl. Flights & Car Rental
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.