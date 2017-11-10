Pop-up restaurant to open next to Philly Holiday Tree

FCM Hospitality, the group that started Parks on Tap and plans on bringing Philly a bar with ball pits, is opening a pop-up restaurant at City Hall this holiday season.

Next to the Philly Holiday Tree, which was delivered Nov. 8, Craft Hall Pop-Up Restaurant will open Friday, Nov. 24.

The restaurant, housed in a giant heated tent, will be decorated with twinkling lights, garlands, wreaths and evergreens. Scents of red berries, pine cones and birch will waft through, creating a cozy environment.

To eat, there will be smoked meats and classic barbecue sides. An authentic John Lewis smoker will be on-site.

100-plus people can be seated inside and there will be a bar. It will serve wine from Barefoot Wine, festive hot cocktails (think spiked hot chocolate) and craft beers from local breweries.

The tent's walls will be clear so guests can sip drinks and stay warm while admiring the giant decorated tree outside.



For those who would rather sit outside, there will be fire pits in an outdoor seating area. Also outside will be the Lost Bread Co. retail counter, which will sell pastries, fresh bread and other baked goods.

The Craft Hall Pop-Up Restaurant will be a preview of the soon-to-open Craft Hall.

Craft Hall is a bakery, brew house and barbecue kitchen concept that will be opening in Northern Liberties in fall 2018. It will take over the original outpost of Yards Brewing Co., which is moving to Spring Garden Street.



Craft Hall Pop-Up Restaurant

Friday, Nov. 24 through Saturday, Dec. 23

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

City Hall

On North Broad Street side







