Family-Friendly Holidays
Ice Skating at Dilworth Park J. Fusco/Visit Philadelphia™

The pop-up ice rink at Philadelphia’s Dilworth Park casts a warm glow on chilly winter days and nights. With convenient access to public transportation, a cozy warming tent and snacks by famed chef Jose Garces, even non-skaters can enjoy family-friendly, cold weather fun.

November 07, 2017

Dilworth Park's Wintergarden includes ice rink, maze, light show

Enjoy seasonal attractions and activities outside City Hall

Family-Friendly Holidays Philadelphia Ice Skating Made in Philadelphia Markets Outdoors Happy Hour Shopping Free Winter Dilworth Park
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Dilworth Park's Wintergarden opens for the season on Friday, Nov. 10. Included in Wintergarden is the Rothman Institute Ice Rink, the Rothman Institute Cabin and America's Garden Capital Maze.

The ice skating rink will be open daily. Admission is $3-$5 and skate rental is $10. On the opening day, those with a military ID can skate for free.

RELATED: Franklin Square ready to celebrate the holiday season

The maze, which is free to walk through, will also be open daily. It features twinkling lights, archways made from tree branches, seasonal plants and a decorated gazebo at the center. In conjunction with the maze, there will be free garden workshops.

After enjoying the outdoor activities, warm up in the cabin. Adults can enjoy a glass of wine, a specialty cocktail or a selection of beer starting at 5 p.m. on weekdays. On Saturdays and Sundays, the cabin will serve "Brrrrrunch Cocktails," like bloody marys and mimosas, starting at 11 a.m.

Later in November, there will also be a new holiday light show at Dilworth Park's Wintergarden. The Deck the Hall Light Show will begin Monday, Nov. 20. It will run multiple times nightly, through the holiday season.

The Made in Philadelphia Market, a holiday favorite, will open Saturday, Nov. 18. The market was designed to complement Christmas Village, which will return to LOVE Park this year.

Wintergarden

Friday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018
Free to attend
Dilworth Park
1 S. 15th St.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Elections

10242017_Pennsylvania_Elections

2017 Pennsylvania general election: What you need to know

Eagles

110617CarsonWentz2

Top 10 Carson Wentz highlights in 2017 (so far), in gifs

Adventures

Bike riding

Learning to ride a bike as an adult

Eagles

Nick Foles

Video: Skip Bayless criticizes Carson Wentz for strip sack of Nick Foles

Escapes

Limited - Arizona

$919 & up -- 4.5-Star Winter Cancun Vacation w/Air

 *
Limited - Holiday Inn Montego Bay Jamaica

$639 & up -- Montego Bay: All-Incl. Getaway w/Upgrade & Air

 *
Limited - Great Barrier Reef - Australia

$1999 & up -- Australia: Reef, Rock & City Experiences w/Air

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.