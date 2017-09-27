View thousands of chrysanthemums at Longwood Gardens this fall

The Chrysanthemum Festival at Longwood Gardens will take place this fall from Saturday, Oct. 7, through Sunday, Nov. 19.

Last year there were more than 17,000 chrysanthemums on display.

For the annual event, the flowers are trained into giant orbs, spirals, columns, pagodas, and other unique forms.

Visitors to Longwood Gardens can also enjoy illuminated fountain performances and live music in the beer garden through fall.

To see the chrysanthemum displays illuminated by lanterns, check out the festival during extended evening hours on Oct. 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 or 28.