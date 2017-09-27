Family-Friendly Longwood Gardens
chrysanthemum Carolyn Kaster/AP

A chrysanthemum blooms on a brisk fall day in Washington, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2014.

September 27, 2017

View thousands of chrysanthemums at Longwood Gardens this fall

Flowers are trained into giant orbs, spirals and other shapes

Family-Friendly Longwood Gardens Philadelphia Suburbs Fall Gardens Festivals Flowers
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The Chrysanthemum Festival at Longwood Gardens will take place this fall from Saturday, Oct. 7, through Sunday, Nov. 19.

Last year there were more than 17,000 chrysanthemums on display.

For the annual event, the flowers are trained into giant orbs, spirals, columns, pagodas, and other unique forms.

Visitors to Longwood Gardens can also enjoy illuminated fountain performances and live music in the beer garden through fall.

To see the chrysanthemum displays illuminated by lanterns, check out the festival during extended evening hours on Oct. 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 or 28.

Chrysanthemum Festival

Saturday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Nov. 19
Longwood Gardens
1001 Longwood Rd., Kennett Square, PA
(610) 388-1000

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

