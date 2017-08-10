Cider garden to pop up at Betsy Ross House

The Betsy Ross House in Old City, a Philly landmark where Betsy Ross is said to have lived when she sewed the first American flag, will open a pop-up cider garden in the courtyard on select Thursdays.

Those in the neighborhood can stop by for drinks and snacks.

The event will feature locally brewed ciders from the Delaware-based Rebel Seed Cider and wine from Harvest Ridge Winery for $5. Local food trucks, live music and entertainment will be on-hand, as well.



The cider garden will be open from 6-10 p.m. on Aug. 10, Aug. 24, Sept. 7, Sept. 21 and Oct. 5.

Thursday is a good day to go out for food & drink in Old City. Many restaurants are offering deals for Old City Eats, through Aug. 31.

Thursday, Aug. 10, 24

Thursday, Sept. 7, 21

Thursday, Oct. 5

6-10 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Betsy Ross House

239 Arch St.

(215) 686-1252

