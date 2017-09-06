Spend Fridays in new pop-up wine garden

There are plenty of beer gardens to visit in Philly, but what about an outdoor space for those who love wine?

Well, on Fridays this summer and early fall, winos can head to the urban oasis Collins Park for a new Center City wine garden.

Chaddsford Winery wines and hard cider will be available in the green space, located off Chestnut Street.



Glasses will range in price from $5 to $9 and bottles will be between $10.49 and $21.99. Those who like to drink and buy three bottles will save 10 percent.

The Wine Garden at Collins Park will help support the Center City District Foundation, which owns and maintains the park for public enjoyment – it's a great, hidden spot to take your lunch break.

Fridays through Oct. 27

4-9 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

John F. Collins Park

1707 Chestnut St.