Food & Drink Wine
Friends with wine ALotOfPeople/iStock

Enjoy wine with friends.

September 06, 2017

Spend Fridays in new pop-up wine garden

Stop and smell the rosé

Food & Drink Wine Philadelphia Center City Pop-Up Garden Outdoors
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

There are plenty of beer gardens to visit in Philly, but what about an outdoor space for those who love wine?

Well, on Fridays this summer and early fall, winos can head to the urban oasis Collins Park for a new Center City wine garden.

Chaddsford Winery wines and hard cider will be available in the green space, located off Chestnut Street.

RELATED: Inexpensive date idea – pack a picnic for Opera on the Mall

Glasses will range in price from $5 to $9 and bottles will be between $10.49 and $21.99. Those who like to drink and buy three bottles will save 10 percent.

The Wine Garden at Collins Park will help support the Center City District Foundation, which owns and maintains the park for public enjoyment – it's a great, hidden spot to take your lunch break.

Wine Garden at Collins Park

Fridays through Oct. 27
4-9 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
John F. Collins Park
1707 Chestnut St.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Videos

Nydia Han Facebook video

6ABC reporter responds to driver who allegedly yelled at her, 'This is America'

Eagles

090517CarsonWentz

Eagles vs. Redskins: Five matchups to watch

Nursing Homes

09052017_DresherHill_mousetrap

Veteran's family: Suburban nursing home has 'gross' mice problem

Investigation

090517_Woundedogs

Reward offered after dogs left scarred, emaciated at Upper Darby park

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.