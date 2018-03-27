March 27, 2018

CNN's Jake Tapper fires Bible passage back at preacher's 'hooker' tweet

Pro-Trump Tennessee pastor draws backlash for Stormy Daniels remark

By Michael Tanenbaum
CNN anchor Jake Tapper.

As a presidential scandal unfolds around Donald Trump's alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels, reactions from across the country offer a divided picture of how the American public views the significance of the drama plaguing the White House.

While many on the left see the alleged affair and cover-up as yet another example of the president's questionable character, Trump supporters claim Daniels' story lacks credibility and feeds into a media-driven sideshow.

Among Daniels' critics is Pastor Greg Locke, the outspoken founder of the Global Vision Bible Church in Tennessee. In advance of Daniels' "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper on Sunday night, Locke tweeted disparaging remarks about the porn star. 

Leave it to CNN anchor Jake Tapper, a Jewish Philadelphia native, to put Locke's remarks in perspective. In a series of tweets, Tapper cited the Gospel According to Luke to call Locke's moral reasoning into question. 







Locke, taken aback, accused Tapper of calling him out merely because he disapproves of the president. 

Tapper wasn't having it.

This isn't the first time Tapper has questioned a religious right-wing figure's grasp on the intersection of American society and the Bible. Last December, after Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore was defeated in the state's special election, Tapper reminded Moore spokesman Ted Crockett that there is no Constitutional obligation to be sworn into office with a Bible. 

Locke has also seen his incendiary comments backfire in the past. When he lashed out at Planned Parenthood last year after someone made a donation to the organization in his name, a GoFundMe page raised another $3,000 for the cause partly to spite him. He has also mocked the LGBTQ movement and defended U.S. businesses that don't want to serve gay customers. 

Complicating matters for Locke this time around is a disturbing Pulpit and Pen interview with his estranged wife, Melissa Locke, who revealed abusive text messages and alluded to physical aggression on at least two occasions. Locke responded to the backlash in a Facebook post.

Tapper wasn't alone in his rebuke of Locke's tweet about Daniels. More than 13,000 comments snowballed from Sunday's "hooker" comment. 








