CNN's Jake Tapper fires Bible passage back at preacher's 'hooker' tweet

March 27, 2018
As a presidential scandal unfolds around Donald Trump's alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels, reactions from across the country offer a divided picture of how the American public views the significance of the drama plaguing the White House.
While many on the left see the alleged affair and cover-up as yet another example of the president's questionable character, Trump supporters claim Daniels' story lacks credibility and feeds into a media-driven sideshow.
Among Daniels' critics is Pastor Greg Locke, the outspoken founder of the Global Vision Bible Church in Tennessee. In advance of Daniels' "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper on Sunday night, Locke tweeted disparaging remarks about the porn star.
The funny thing is @realDonaldTrump is still the President and she’s still a hooker. #StormyDanielsDay— Pastor Greg Locke (@pastorlocke) March 25, 2018
Leave it to CNN anchor Jake Tapper, a Jewish Philadelphia native, to put Locke's remarks in perspective. In a series of tweets, Tapper cited the Gospel According to Luke to call Locke's moral reasoning into question.
Luke 7:— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 26, 2018
37 A woman in that town who lived a sinful life learned that Jesus was eating at the Pharisee’s house, so she came there with an alabaster jar of perfume. As she stood behind him at his feet weeping, she began to wet his feet with her tears. https://t.co/k7GIY6NmVF
Then she wiped them with her hair, kissed them and poured perfume on them. When the Pharisee who had invited him saw this, he said to himself, “If this man were a prophet, he would know who is touching him and what kind of woman she is—that she is a sinner.”— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 26, 2018
40 Jesus answered him, “Simon, I have something to tell you.”— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 26, 2018
“Tell me, teacher,” he said.
“Two people owed money to a certain moneylender. One owed him five hundred denarii, and the other fifty. Neither of them had the money to pay him back, so he forgave the debts of both.
”...Now which of them will love him more?”— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 26, 2018
Simon replied, “I suppose the one who had the bigger debt forgiven.”
“You have judged correctly,” Jesus said.
Then he turned toward the woman and said to Simon, “Do you see this woman? I came into your house.
”...You did not give me any water for my feet, but she wet my feet with her tears and wiped them with her hair. You did not give me a kiss, but this woman, from the time I entered, has not stopped kissing my feet...— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 26, 2018
46 “...You did not put oil on my head, but she has poured perfume on my feet. Therefore, I tell you, her many sins have been forgiven—as her great love has shown. But whoever has been forgiven little loves little.”— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 26, 2018
Then Jesus said to her, “Your sins are forgiven.”
49 The other guests began to say among themselves, “Who is this who even forgives sins?”— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 26, 2018
Jesus said to the woman, “Your faith has saved you; go in peace.”
-fin-
Locke, taken aback, accused Tapper of calling him out merely because he disapproves of the president.
Great passage for sure. He changed her life by love and grace. She didn’t continue living in it and then get on national television to garner more attention for her nonsense. Context is key. The fact is, you hate my support of Trump w/out a Bible.— Pastor Greg Locke (@pastorlocke) March 26, 2018
Tapper wasn't having it.
I have complete indifference to your feelings about any politician. But you might want to reconsider a refresher course. Hint: the passage is not “hey, go throw stones!”— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 26, 2018
This isn't the first time Tapper has questioned a religious right-wing figure's grasp on the intersection of American society and the Bible. Last December, after Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore was defeated in the state's special election, Tapper reminded Moore spokesman Ted Crockett that there is no Constitutional obligation to be sworn into office with a Bible.
Locke has also seen his incendiary comments backfire in the past. When he lashed out at Planned Parenthood last year after someone made a donation to the organization in his name, a GoFundMe page raised another $3,000 for the cause partly to spite him. He has also mocked the LGBTQ movement and defended U.S. businesses that don't want to serve gay customers.
Complicating matters for Locke this time around is a disturbing Pulpit and Pen interview with his estranged wife, Melissa Locke, who revealed abusive text messages and alluded to physical aggression on at least two occasions. Locke responded to the backlash in a Facebook post.
Greg Locke's Facebook message. pic.twitter.com/lRpgR5Fl0n— ⚘Mercier Parker (@Hermetiaillucen) March 27, 2018
Tapper wasn't alone in his rebuke of Locke's tweet about Daniels. More than 13,000 comments snowballed from Sunday's "hooker" comment.
Shame on you so call Pastor Greg Locke, to throw dirt on her reputation while lifting up the President, you word should be let Christ heel our need of holiness at this time with POTUS and Mrs Stromy.— Brenda Mendez (@girlygirlbeauty) March 27, 2018
Pastor Greg Locke = Oxymoron— Anthony Vallis (@vinvali) March 27, 2018
let’s all make sure not to confuse Christianity with the narrative white conservative men have decided to push in its place!— ang (@____________ang) March 27, 2018
yo PASTOR Greg Locke, this sounds like something a disrespectful teenage boy would say for rts ??? https://t.co/oKQ6jXK22s
Let's be honest, he needs repent. This man does not represent Jesus. What a disgusting way to showcase your calling Greg Locke. https://t.co/SHPJhgz1Xt— Cameron Garcia (@camerongarcia) March 27, 2018
Thanks @jaketapper for schooling pastor Greg Locke.— Aziz Chakir (@mrcnnomad) March 27, 2018
at least now we know that Pastor Locke's misogyny doesn't stop with sex workers, but extends to his intimate relationships too! Way to be consistent, Greg! *knuckles* https://t.co/HBmYI8Yimv— Garbage Oprah (@hannahpaasch) March 27, 2018
The fact that he has not deleted this tweet tells you all you need to know about Greg Locke. https://t.co/NxF0aPJzQg— David Long (@gawdmail) March 27, 2018