March 26, 2018

Columbia University student goes missing, could be in Philly

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
Missing Persons Columbia University
John Paul Mester Norma Mester/Facebook

John Paul Mester.

A Columbia University student has gone missing and authorities believe he could be somewhere in Philadelphia.

According to a missing persons report from the New York school, John Paul Mester, 23, was last seen at the Schapiro Hall dorm in Manhattan on March 19 around 11:24 a.m.

CBS3 reports that Mester suffers from mental health issues so his family is concerned. Police found his backpack with his medication in it on March 23. They have received leads saying he could be in Philly, according to the news station.

Mester's LinkedIn profile says Mester is studying chemistry and is president of the university's hiking club.

In a Facebook post late Sunday night, Mester's mother, Norma Mester, said she and her husband are "heartbroken" but they are still holding out hope. The Mester family currently live in Austin, Texas, according to her profile.

Mester is described as a white male standing 5’8“ tall and weighing about 150 pounds. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call New York police at 212-678-1351 or Columbia University Public Safety at 212-854-5555.

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Read more Missing Persons Columbia University Philadelphia Manhattan

Just In

Must Read

LGBTQ

LGBT harassment in the era of #MeToo
03262018_AndrewMars1

Eagles

NFL looking into Eagles fan behavior, and not at all patronizing salty Vikings fans in any way
032618VikingsFans

Food & Drink

This Italian treat is a slushy mix of sorbet, liquor and prosecco
Capofitto's sgroppino

Eagles

Mailbag: Should the Eagles trade or cut safety Rodney McLeod
032418RodneyMcLeod

Gun Control

Santorum on CNN: Students should learn CPR instead of crusading for gun control
03252018_CNN_Santorum_CNN

Food & Drink

Where to dine in Philly during Passover
Passover dinner at Panorama

Escapes

Limited - Thailand Beach

$736 -- Thai Island Hopping for 8 Nights

 *
Limited - Hobbiton in New Zealand

$2149 & up -- 10-Day New Zealand Lord of the Rings Tour

 *
Limited - Train tour of Alaska

2-For-1 -- Alaska: Anchorage & Denali Rail Tours in May
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.