Columbia University student goes missing, could be in Philly

A Columbia University student has gone missing and authorities believe he could be somewhere in Philadelphia.

According to a missing persons report from the New York school, John Paul Mester, 23, was last seen at the Schapiro Hall dorm in Manhattan on March 19 around 11:24 a.m.

CBS3 reports that Mester suffers from mental health issues so his family is concerned. Police found his backpack with his medication in it on March 23. They have received leads saying he could be in Philly, according to the news station.

Mester's LinkedIn profile says Mester is studying chemistry and is president of the university's hiking club.

In a Facebook post late Sunday night, Mester's mother, Norma Mester, said she and her husband are "heartbroken" but they are still holding out hope. The Mester family currently live in Austin, Texas, according to her profile.

Mester is described as a white male standing 5’8“ tall and weighing about 150 pounds. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call New York police at 212-678-1351 or Columbia University Public Safety at 212-854-5555.