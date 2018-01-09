January 09, 2018

Comcast, IBM to back blockchain investment fund

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Technology
Comcast Center Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Comcast Center in Center City.

Comcast's venture capital arm and IBM are set to support an investment fund for startups that help large companies use blockchain, a digital ledger that keeps a continuously growing list of linked and secured records.

Comcast Ventures will give funding to the investment fund, MState, while IBM will offer support services, Bloomberg first reported this week.

The companies will be MState's largest backers.

RELATED IAQ: Should I care about Bitcoin?

Comcast, the Philadelphia-based telecommunications giant, said in June that it planned to use blockchain to help make video advertising more efficient.

The investment fund, MState, will invest between $25,000 and $50,000 each in five or six companies over the next six months, according to the Bloomberg report. The fund will target startups aiming to provide blockchain support and solutions to corporations across multiple industries, Business Insider noted.

MState, which has locations in New York and San Francisco, reportedly plans to connect its startups with Fortune 500 clients interesting in using blockchain.

The technology is at the heart of Bitcoin, the volatile cryptocurrency that experienced a dramatic rise and ensuing fall in the stock market last month.

A survey of nearly 400 founders, executives, managers or IT personnel, published in July by Juniper Research, found that nearly six in 10 large corporations were either considering or were in the process of using blockchain.

More on the move can be found here.

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

andrew@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Technology Philadelphia Comcast Bitcoin IBM Cryptocurrency

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Philly congressman introduces 'Stable Genius' act challenging Trump's mental fitness
01092018_Boyle_Trump

Eagles

Eagles get a familiar referee assignment
010918BillVinovich

Lists

What do you miss most about Philly's recent past?
Johnny Manana's Chili Pepper

Rankings

Great Philly restaurant also named best hotel in United States
WM Mulherin Hotel

Investigations

Public funeral announced for fallen firefighter
01062018_Philly_fatal_fire_YC

Eagles

Eagles say they've 'been disrespected all year,' so playing underdog role is 'in our DNA now'
010918_Mills-Eagles_usat

Escapes

Limited - Island hoping in the South Pacific

$915 -- Thai Island Hopping for 7 Nights

 *
Limited - Dream Sands Cancun Mexico

$719 & up -- Upscale All-Inclusive Dreams Cancun Stay w/Air

 *
Limited - Wyndam Fortuna Bahamas Getaway

$599 -- 4-Night Bahamas Getaway w/Air in Spring & Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.