Comcast named among ‘most-desirable’ places to work

Comcast NBCUniversal outranked Airbnb, Netflix and Twitter in LinkedIn’s annual list of the most desirable places to work in the U.S. Based on the volume of job applications, online engagement and employee retention averaged on the job networking site, Philly-headquartered Comcast rounded out the list’s top 10 slots.

The media giant no doubt landed so high on the rankings due to its rumored Netflix-like extension plans and goal to hire 10,000 military veterans before the end of 2017.

It's also quite a jump for Comcast to be ranked after not appearing at all on 2016's top 40 list of LinkedIn Top Attractors.

Nabbing the top slot this year is Alphabet (the main division of which is Google), followed by Amazon and Facebook.

Take a look at the full list on LinkedIn.