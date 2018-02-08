Comedian ‘Delco mom’ celebrates Eagles’ Super Bowl win

Monday after the Philadelphia Eagles’ historic Super Bowl LII win, local comedian Troy David Hendrickson created a new character that will feel familiar to anyone local to Philly: Aunt Mary Pat DiSabatino.



Donning a wig and falsies, Aunt Mary Pat graced Facebook to give everyone a re-cap of her morning after the Super Bowl, including her trip to Wawa to buy a flavored soda wooder.

“That’s what Delco’s all about, honey; you gotta support the Iggles,” Aunt Mary Pat says in an aggressive Delco accent.

Since Monday the video has been shared nearly 100,000 times and Hendrickson has continued to update the character’s Facebook page, including with a newer video about preparing for the Eagles parade.

Check out the rest of her adventures here. Hendricks is taking suggestions on what Aunt Mary Pat should do next.